DNA Special: Analysis of the traffic jam in space

China has made a complaint against popular industrialist Elon Musk in the United Nations, in which it has said that Elon Musk's company is launching a large number of satellites and these satellites keep colliding with China's space station. You must have heard about the traffic jam on the ground, but now after the increasing number of satellites in space, the situation of traffic jams has arisen there too. So today we will show you a glimpse of the future of space, which will probably look like a busy crossroads of India.

This fight is between two big powers of the world. One is the world's richest person and the other is a country, which sees itself as the world's biggest superpower. But the thing you have to note is that whosoever loses in this fight, the real loss is yours.

In its complaint to the United Nations, China has said that it happened twice in the Earth's atmosphere this year when two satellites of Elon Musk's space company were about to collide with its space station. That is, there was going to be a collision between China's space station and these satellites. But at the last moment, China moved its space station and there was no major accident in space. According to China, the first incident took place on July 1 and the second incident on October 21. Now after this complaint from China, Elon Musk is being criticized all over the world and people are saying that his company is working irresponsibly in space. China has also written almost the same thing in its complaint and asked the UN to tell Elon Musk about the Outer Space Treaty and force it to comply.

This treaty was signed in the year 1967. That is, 10 years after the launch of the world's first satellite in the Earth's atmosphere. The Soviet Union first launched this satellite in the year 1957 and 10 years after this, the United Nations made this treaty with some countries, so that no country harms the world with its space programs. But the truth is that today after 54 years, this treaty has no more importance than a piece of paper.

That's because 54 years ago there were less than 50 satellites in the Earth's atmosphere. But today, the number of active satellites in space has crossed 30,000. Apart from this, there are 3,000 satellites, which have stopped working and the pieces of these satellites and other garbage are floating in space. Overall, there is a huge traffic jam in space at the moment. And in the coming years, this jam will become so severe that it will be difficult for any country to launch a new satellite from Earth. Understand it with some examples.

Elon Musk's company alone has so far launched 1900 satellites in the Earth's atmosphere. Apart from this, according to an estimate, the world's four largest private space companies, SpaceX, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, OneWeb and StarNet will launch 65,000 new satellites in space in this decade only.

While during this time, one to two lakh satellites will be sent in total all over the world. Now imagine, what will happen when millions of satellites are floating in the Earth's atmosphere. In such a situation, the risk of collision between two or more satellites will increase and the world will be caught in a maze of Kessler Syndrome.

Kessler Syndrome is a process in which it is believed that when two satellites collide, the pieces of these satellites will collide with other satellites and destroy them. And then these pieces will destroy the rest of the satellites. In this way, not a single satellite will be left in space one day. You must be thinking that, what harm will this do to the earth.

Due to the absence of satellites in the Earth's atmosphere, the communication systems of the whole world will be affected. Almost all means of communication will come to a standstill. The world will not get any information about the weather forecast in advance. This situation will be very bad for a country like India because crores of farmers of our country are still dependent on the weather for agriculture.

Apart from this, due to the garbage of millions of satellites in the Earth's atmosphere, about 10 percent of the stars you will see in the sky will not actually be any stars but pieces of destroyed satellites. With this, the shops of many astrologers who tell your future by looking at the stars will be closed. According to an estimate, there are still 12.8 crore pieces of destroyed satellites in the Earth's atmosphere, of which 34,000 pieces are larger than four inches.

Overall, you will suffer the most from this fight between Elon Musk and China. However, here you must understand two things. The first is that the China which has not followed any rules on earth till date, which has grabbed the lands of many countries against international laws, which describes the entire South China Sea as its own, who never told the truth about COVID-19 to the world, the same China is talking about following the rules today.