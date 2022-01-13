DNA Special: Analysis of India’s ‘Youth Power’

January 12 was National Youth Day and also Swami Vivekananda's birthday. We will today show you how Swami Vivekananda's ideas are at war in today's world against a generation immersed in video games. And if India's youth continue to play similar video games for the next 20 years, the country India will never become the Super Power of the world.

India is the world's largest youth power. The median age of the total population of India is 28 years. This means that half of India's population is below 28 years of age at present, while the remaining half of the population is more than 28 years old. India is among the youngest countries in the world.

While countries like China and the US, which are much more developed and richer, are growing older faster than India. The median age of people in the US and China is 37 years. In Australia it is 39 years, 40 years in Russia and 42 years Canada. People in Western Europe have a median age of 45 years and in Japan it is 49 years. That is, half of Japan's population is more than 49 years old. That means half the population is old. The same is true for countries like the US and China. But India is a power house as a youth power.

However, our country does not have much time. In total, the youth of India have only 20 years left. If India becomes a developed country in these 20 years, the future of the country will be modern and better in many ways. But if these 20 years go by, we will be in a situation like China and the US.

People between the ages of 15 and 59 in any country are the wheel of that country's economy. These are the people who are in the work force, pay taxes and take care of children and the elderly. At present, this age group accounts for 62.5% of India's total population. That is, about 63 out of every 100 people are in the age group running the country's economy. But it is estimated that in 2036, there will be a peak of people of this age. And their share in the country will increase from 62.5% to 65%. But after that, India will start aging. So, if we understand this situation, India does not even have a full 20 years. But despite this, most of the youth of our country are today addicted to video games. So, India can learn a lot from Japan today.

Japan may be counted among the old countries today. But once Japan was as young as India. Between 1964 and 2004, most of Japan's population was as young as India. And during this time Japan made great progress. Today, Japan competes with countries like the US in technology and other fields. It did not allow those 20 to 30 years to go waste. If Japan did not use its youth power properly at that time, it would have been difficult for it to keep up as the population aged. China understands this, which first ended One Child Policy and has now legalised the birth of more than two children.

However, the biggest advantage for India compared to these countries is that our youth power is like ‘Kohinoor’ diamonds for India.

Children between the ages of 15 and 18 are currently in the age group of 8 to 10 crore in India, who are currently being vaccinated. While the number of children 15 or younger is more than 360 million. That is, at present, more than 46 crore children are below 18 years of age in the country. And in the next 20 years, these 46 crore children will be involved in the work force of India. And then, for two decades, they will be responsible for India's economy.

Imagine how much India's strength will increase if these 46 crore children are educated, they have skills. But out of these, 7 crore children are addicted to online gaming today. When the age of a country's population changes, it helps the economic development of that country, and is called demographic dividend.

In the same situation, the number of workers in that country is more labour force. The increase in the number of workers increases the savings of that country. Increased savings increase investment and increased investment creates new economic opportunities. And these economic opportunities promote industrialization.

It would also be a big mistake to believe that India's youth power will make it a superpower. If the people of India do not develop skills, there will be no new innovations. And India's youth power will be confined to a few areas. The national income of any country increases only when people are in high skilled Jobs. But today, today’s youth is not concerned about high skilled Jobs. They like to make reels on social media. They are more concerned about how their impression is among his friends than innovation.

If the youth are not in good health, they cannot make the country Super Power. For example, if a large section of the younger generation becomes lazy and avoids hard work, the country will never become Super Power.

Jobless Growth can also neutralize youth power. If a youth does not get a job by studying and not getting employment, he will not be able to contribute to the economy of the country. Therefore, it is important to create new employment opportunities. However, one of the challenges here is that. Many of india's youth do not want to prepare themselves for employment. The youth of our country want to build Software, but they don't want to build a Software company. They think of vacation more than innovation.

According to a survey, 32% of unemployed people in India believe that if they do not get a job, they will not think of doing anything on their own. That is, the idea of becoming self-reliant is not in the DNA of many youth. Therefore, the youth of our country can draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's ideas for innovation. Swami Vivekananda once said that, “Take risks in your life, if you win, you will lead and if you lose, you will guide you.” So, you have to remember this.

The youth of India are not solely responsible for the economy. In fact, their participation in the political system of the country is also important. But despite this, most of the youth of this country think that their doing something one by one will not change the politics of this country and here. And perhaps that is why in 23 States of the country where 25 per cent voters in the age of 18 to 29 years are above 40 years of age. While 16 Chief Ministers are 50 to 70 years old. Besides, there are three Chief Ministers who are above 75 years of age. The youngest young Chief Minister in the country is Kenrod Sangma of Meghalaya. He is 43 years old. Also in the youngest country, the average age of MPs is 54 years and was the highest at 55 years in 1999.

The youth of our country do not want to enter politics as they believe it will make them dirty. But it is because of this thinking that the youth vote bank is not of the same importance in Indian politics today as the vote bank of Muslim, Dalit and any other caste. Imagine how strange it is that 25 per cent of the youth vote bank is more important for the political parties of this country than the Muslim vote bank, 15 per cent more important. Because the youth of our country never understood their strength.

However, it is not that the youth of India do not have talent. Or they can't innovate. The whole world believes in the progressive thinking of the youth of India. That's why Technology Company... 35 per cent in Apple, 34 per cent in Microsoft, 28 per cent in IBM, 17 per cent in Intel and 36 per cent in us space agency NASA are of Indian origin. This shows the Brain Power of India. However, it is also true that these youth of our country do not want to live in India and innovate.

But if they do, India may reach the pinnacle of development. We are saying this because at present, the owners of Top 10 Start-Ups, who have a Market Value of Rs. That is, they are all young.

At a time when Swami Vivekananda was at the peak of his life... At that time, India was a slave to the British. Addressing the younger generation of Slave India, Swami Vivekananda had said that. Get up, wake up and don't wait until the goal is achieved. Make what you are thinking the idea of your life. Think about him, dream for him, live with that idea. You should have that thought in your mind, in your muscles, in your veins and in every part of your body. This is the formula for success.

These are the ideas that sowed the seeds of self-respect and freedom in the minds of the youth of India at the time of slavery. But we feel that today Vivekananda's thought fight is taking place with the generation of video games. And if this generation does not work hard for the next 20 years, India will never become a world guru.

Today, we want to tell the youth not to leave all that responsibility to our schools and teachers. Don't leave it to your parents. And don't leave all responsibility to the Government also. Have some responsibilities for yourself as well.