DNA Special: Analysis of annual Hindu-Muslim violence on Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti

Violence erupts in parts of Bihar, West Bengal on Ram Navami (Photo - Twitter)

Stone-pelting and violence on some festivals related to Hinduism have become an annual occurrence. Be it Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti, stones are thrown at the processions taken out on these two Hindu festivals. This mostly occurs due to the proximity of the two festivals to the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid.

This pattern is being seen every year all over the country. All the blame for this violence is given to those people and the organizers who take out tableaux on Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti. So, is it to be assumed that celebrations in Hindu festivals are the main cause of violence?

The situation regarding the yearly violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti has become so tense that governments and central authorities have to step in and issue an advisory in this regard. This year, the Union Home Minister had to issue an official advisory on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking note of the violence in many states on Ram Navami, the Union Home Ministry asked for a formal report from the governments and urged all the citizens to maintain proper law and order during the celebrations of such festivals, to maintain peace and harmony in the community.

There is nothing wrong with issuing such an advisory. Till a few years ago, such advisories were issued around August 15 and January 26. These were the occasions when there was a fear of a terrorist attack. Similar situations have arisen regarding festivals like Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. The administration also fears stone pelting on the tableaux and the subsequent spread of violence.

Security has been tightened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri for Hanuman Jayanti. The Delhi Police is constantly patrolling the area and has issued an order, saying that no community or group is allowed to take out a procession in the area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

All this is being done to maintain law and order. Police fear that if the Hanuman Jayanti procession passes through these areas, there may be stone-pelting and violence. In fact, the situation worsened after stones were thrown at the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra in Jahangirpuri last year.

Just a few days ago, on March 30, the day of Ram Navami, there was violence in different states of the country. In this, the situation worsened in West Bengal and Bihar. Violence erupted in Howrah in West Bengal, as well as in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram in Bihar for three days after the celebrations of Ram Navami.

In both these states, the police administration has failed to stop stone-pelting and violence during Ram Navami processions. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 was imposed in the disturbed areas, and the security ahead of Hanuman Jayanti also remains tight in the violence-prone localities.

READ | Bihar communal violence: Bomb blast leaves 5 injured, bullets fired amid Ram Navami clashes