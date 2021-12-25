DNA Special: Analysis of 115 plate Biryani per minute

According to a new report by an online food delivery company, this year, people in India ordered as many samosas online as the total population of New Zealand. Like samosas, they spent money for biryani and sweets like Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai also topped their menu.

What is worth noting about this report is that even COVID-19 could not stop people from eating samosas and biryani. Between the months of April to July this year, when the country was struggling with the second wave of coronavirus, people were staying in their homes and ordering samosa, paratha, biryani and pakodas. A survey conducted last year also revealed that 97 percent of Indians cannot stop themselves from eating samosas, parathas and pakodas. Apart from this, there are 56 percent people who cannot say no to samosas and pakodas even when they are busy. And this is what has been told in this new report as well.

This year, a Food Delivery App in India got 6 crore 4 lakh 44 thousand online orders of Biryani. That is, according to this, every minute 115 and every second 2 plates of biryani people ordered online. In this, people ordered five times more Chicken Biryani than Vegetarian Biryani. Think of it in such a way that if 100 Vegetarian Biryani were ordered online in a whole year, 500 Chicken Biryani was ordered in comparison to that. Surprisingly, this year, the first order of 4.25 lakh new users who logged in to this app was Biryani.

After biryani, the most sought after snacks are samosas. In 2021, the people of India ordered online and ate 50 lakh samosas. This figure is only for samosas ordered from one food delivery app. Think how many samosas would have been ordered from other such apps. And how many samosas people ate by going to the shops, they have not been counted at all.

But still, these 50 lakh samosas are equal to the total population of the whole of New Zealand. By this, you can understand the power of numbers.

You can understand the love of samosas of the people of India from the fact that the annual market of samosas in the country is Rs 27,500 crores. And here, 6 crore samosas are eaten every day. (Source- QSR)

After samosas, Pav Bhaji has also made it to this list with 21 lakh orders. Whereas in sweets, Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai dominated others. In 2021, 21 lakh Gulab Jamun and 12.7 lakh Rasmalai were ordered online.

Apart from this, the trend of ordering parathas and pakodas online has also increased. Overall, despite the arrival of big multinational food companies in India, no one has been able to take the place of biryani, samosas, parathas and pakodas in the hearts of the people. And there are some reasons behind it.

Biryani has always been a popular dish in India. Biryani politics was used for Muslim appeasement in Congress governments. That is, biryani was distributed among the people. The dish of Biryani is also divided on the basis of Hindu-Muslim in politics. But at present, it has managed to become a secular dish. Today, as popular as Chicken Biryani is, Vegetarian Biryani is equally popular in many cities.

Similar is the story of Parathas too. You will always find paratha on the plate of the people of India. As much as paratha is popular in North India, it is also eaten in South India by different names.

Like samosa is very popular in India. According to a 2013 report, there is an old tradition of feeding samosas to guests in North India. That is, the guests are welcomed here with samosas and tea.