DNA Special: Amid Maharashtra political crisis, know CM Uddhav Thackeray’s offer to rebel MLAs

In the middle of the political crisis brewing in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an interesting offer to the Shiv Sena MLAs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 06:08 AM IST

With Maharashtra dwindling through a major political crisis over the last few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an interesting offer to the rebel MLAs from his party, Shiv Sena during his Facebook live session on Wednesday.

While addressing the public, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to step down from the post of Chief Minister but he wants that the new Chief Minister should be a Shiv Sainik. This is being perceived as an offer to rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, where Thackeray is offering to resign from his post if he comes back.

Through this offer, it is assumed that Uddhav Thackeray is offering to make Eknath Shinde the new CM of Maharashtra if he decides not to join hands with the BJP.

You have listened to Uddhav Thackeray's offer. But now let us tell you about the conditions of Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde has implicated Uddhav Thackeray by saying that all the rebel MLAs are ready to come back provided Shiv Sena breaks its ties with Congress and NCP.

According to the recent developments, Uddhav Thackeray is now left with 16 out of the 55 MLAs while Eknath Shinde has the support of the rest. Now, Shinde is saying that he is the real leader of Shiv Sena and wants to take over the party, dethroning the Thackeray family.

The political crisis in Maharashtra is no less than a Bollywood movie, with components such as deceit, jealousy, comedy, and tragedy. The real game in this crisis is now Uddhav Thackeray not only has to defend his government, but also the ruling party Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde has directly challenged the decision of Uddhav Thackeray, following Thackeray removing him from the post of Legislature Party leader and declaring Ajay Chaudhary as the leader of Shiv Sena MLAs.

But Eknath Shinde has now written a letter to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, saying that he has the support of two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs. Now, the rebel MLAs are siding with Shinde to make him the new leader of Shiv Sena, making his claim on the party.

The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena have also passed a resolution, in which two major things were discussed. First, there is a lot of corruption in the present government of Maharashtra and its two former ministers are currently in jail. These leaders are Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik. The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena cannot continue to be part of a government that has corruption, they said.

The second issue raised in the resolution is that Shiv Sena has made an ideological agreement with Congress and NCP, which is not correct. It also mentioned that because of this agreement, Shiv Sena has left Hindutva behind.

Another latest update in this story is that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray conducted a long meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, most likely regarding the infighting in Shiv Sena. In the midst of this political crisis, Aaditya Thackeray also removed his cabinet ministry information from his Twitter bio.

Just hours after his live address, Uddhav Thackeray packed up his bags and left the official residence allotted to him as the chief minister. Thackeray and his family left for their family home Matoshree after vacating Varsha, their official residence, on June 22.

After the interesting offer raised by Uddhav Thackeray to the rebel MLAs, the next move by Eknath Shinde is much anticipated. Shinde has not yet joined hands with BJP, but the political crisis in Maharashtra is yet to thicken.

