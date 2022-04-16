DNA Special: Amid loudspeaker controversy, know what are your rights on noise pollution

Azaan Controversy, Azaan on Loudspeaker, Hanuman Chalisa recitation, azaan loudspeaker controversy, azaan loudspeaker ban, mosques loudspeaker controversy, maharashtra loudspeaker controversy, azaan on loudspeakers, mosque loudspeaker ban, Loudspeaker Controversy, Hanuman Chalisa, up hanuman chalisa, Hanuman Chalisa loudspeaker, loudspeaker

Today, let us talk about your rights against noise pollution. If a loudspeaker is played in a temple near your house, in a mosque, at a wedding, or a party, then it is a kind of violence on your mind and you can stop it.

Today our team did a reality check in Mumbai and saw how deafening the loudspeakers in the mosques can be. When there is an 'aarti' in the temples, how much noise pollution is caused by it. And at the time of prayer in churches and gurudwaras, how much noise increases in the surrounding areas.

Apart from this, we also went on a congested road and saw how much traffic noise hurts your ears compared to religious places.

This is the first such ground report, in which you will be able to see if the religion in our country needs loudspeakers more or your ears need more peace.

Now let us tell you what are the rules in our country regarding the use of loudspeakers?

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, loudspeakers cannot be used in public places anywhere in the country unless permission has been taken from the local administration. However, permission regarding the same is taken in only 9 percent of the cases in India, and other times people use loudspeakers in public places without permission.

Apart from this, loudspeakers cannot be used anywhere in the country from 10 pm to 6 am. So if next time there is a noise of loudspeakers in your house during the night time or if someone plays songs at a high volume then you can take help of the police.

The Central Pollution Control Board says that if someone in your neighborhood plays songs in a loud voice and that noise bothers you, even then you can take the help of the police.

Under CPCB there should not be more than 75 Decibels during daytime and 70 Decibel during the night in an industrial area.

In residential areas, there should be 55 Decibels during the day and 45 Decibels during the night.

Whereas if an area is kept in the Silence Zone, then there cannot be more than 50 Decibels of noise during the day. If any person breaks these rules, under any circumstances, then you can take action against them.