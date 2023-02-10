DNA Special: All you need to know about Cow Hug Day

File Photo

February 14: This day will be Tuesday for some people, Valentine's Day for some. It means the day of expression of love. But those who don't have any partner to propose, taking into account their Valentine's Day sentiments, the government prepared a plan.

The government wants the people of India to celebrate Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14 and propose the cow. Animal Welfare Board of India has announced Cow Hug Day on behalf of the government.

But where did the government get the inspiration for the idea? And why was the cow chosen to hug? The answer is in a circular which has been issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

It states that hugging a cow will bring emotional prosperity considering the immense benefits of the cow, and our individual and collective happiness will increase. It has been urged to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day and make life happy and full of positive energy.

It has also been said in the circular that Indian culture is in danger due to the increasing influence of foreign civilization. In the glare of western civilization, we have almost forgotten our material culture and heritage.

That is, Valentine's Day, on which Indian culture and heritage gets endangered every year. No one would have thought of such a creative idea to disillusion the youth of the country with Valentine's Day. But some people are not able to understand this idea.

No matter what anyone says..how revolutionary is this decision of the government..ask those boys..who do not get any love on Valentine's Day. This decision of the government is like a consolation prize for the boys who always come last in the race of love. They can now celebrate Valentine's Day by hugging a cow. And the best thing is that Valentine's Day will also be celebrated and there will be no threat to Indian culture.

Due to this decision of the government, there has been a wave of happiness among the cow-lovers. Those who were preparing to protect Indian culture by catching lovers in the parks on Valentine's Day, have now started preparing for the celebration of Cow Hugging Day. The crowd of people hugging cows has started gathering in Gaushalas.

