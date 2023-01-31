DNA Special: All about pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice and attack on Hindu temples in Australia

Images of vandalised Hindu temples in Australia (File photo)

As Indians have settled in several countries in different parts of the world over the last few decades, many powers have been trying to drag them down from their success. One such organization has surfaced in Australia, disturbing the peace of many Hindus and attacking Indians.

Despite being banned in several countries due to bouts of violence in the past, this organization decides to put the term ‘justice’ in its name. The organization that we are talking about is called Sikhs for Justice, which is a pro-Khalistan group propagating violence against Hindus.

Sikhs for Justice was declared a banned organization in India in 2019, but this organization has many times carried out subversive activities in India and hatched hundreds of conspiracies to destroy social harmony. Fortunately, this organization could never fulfill its intention.

While Sikhs for Justice could never truly fulfill its purpose in India, it has now branched out to several foreign countries including Australia, trying to achieve its dream of Khalistan. Sikhs for Justice has been terrorizing Hindus and Indians in different parts of the world for many years.

After attacking Hindus and Hindu temples in Canada, UK, and Switzerland, now Sikh for Justice has started spreading violence in Australia in the name of a Referendum. People associated with the group have been wreaking havoc in parts of Australia, disturbing the peace and harmony of Hindus.

People associated with Sikh for Justice created a lot of ruckuses yesterday at Melbourne's Federation Square. Sikh for Justice is showing a false dream of Khalistan by provoking the Sikh community around the world.

The banned outfit is pretending to conduct a Khalistan Referendum i.e. plebiscite in many countries. A similar referendum was also held at Melbourne's Federation Square. As usual, the people who came to this referendum were armed with sticks and weapons.

In fact, an anti-India conspiracy was being hatched at Federation Square in the name of the Khalistan Referendum. Meanwhile, the Indian community in Melbourne arrived, carrying the tricolor in their hands, singing Vande Mataram. Federation Square is a public place. The Indian community was passing here with the tricolor in their hands, during which Khalistani supporters attacked the rally, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Khalistani supporters of Sikhs for Justice have targeted several temples in Melbourne itself. Khalistani supporters raised anti-Hindu slogans at Melbourne's ISKCON temple. Apart from this, similar anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans were also written in Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple and Shri Swaminarayan Temple in the city.

This is not the first time that Khalistan supporters have attacked Hindu temples and religious places. In November 2022, the Sikhs for Justice group carried out a similar referendum in Canada. Khalistani supporters had targeted Hindu temples under the guise of this referendum. There was a lot of uproar after this incident.

Since Australia has a massive Hindu and Sikh community, it has become the fourth country where Sikhs for Justice has tried to spread its agenda through violence.

Australia's newspaper THE AGE has presented a figure regarding the population of Australia. According to this, 2 lakh 10 thousand Sikhs and 6 lakh 84 thousand Hindus live in Australia. By getting the Khalistani referendum done in Australia, they have tried to sow the seeds of hatred between the Sikh and Hindu communities, the effects of which are being presented in the form of violence.

