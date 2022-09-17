DNA Special: After Gyanvapi mosque controversy, know the similar case of Badaun's Jama Masjid Shamshi

Jama Masjid Shamshi in Badaun (Photo - Wiki Commons)

After the Gyanvapi mosque dispute made headlines in the country earlier this year, a debate emerged about how many mosques in India have been built by demolishing Hindu temples. Now, a similar case to Gyanvapi has emerged in Uttar Pradesh.

As the Varanasi court is currently hearing the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case, another such case of the Jama Masjid Shamshi in Badaun has reached the doors of the judiciary. The Hindu side claims that The Jama Masjid Shamsi in Badaun was built by breaking the Shiva temple.

This mosque is the third oldest and seventh largest mosque in the country after Delhi's Jama Masjid. The built-up part of the mosque is bigger than any other mosque in the country. Before the expansion of Delhi's Jama Masjid, it was the largest and most famous mosque in the country.

The central dome of this mosque is considered to be the largest dome of any mosque in the country. The Jama Masjid Shamshi is also a monument of national importance and a national heritage site.

After investigations by the Zee News team, a gazetteer of Badaun district was acquired, which was published in the year 1986. This gazetteer records all the historical evidence on the basis of which it has been written that this mosque in Maulvi Tola Mohalla of Badaun is built on the site of an ancient temple. The gazetteer also states that the remains of one or more demolished temples seem to have been used to build the mosque.

In yet another document which was released by the Information and Public Relations Office of Badaun district in the year 2002, it was stated that Subedar Altamash of Badaun demolished the Ishan Shiva temple and built Jama Masjid Shamsi.

Apart from these two documents, which were released post Independence, a 148-year-old report of the Archaeological Survey of India states that there is evidence of an ancient temple in place of Jama Masjid Shamshi.

According to history, the Jama Masjid complex of Badaun used to be the fort of the Hindu king Mahipal. India's first Islamic ruler Qutbuddin Aibak appointed his son-in-law Iltutmish as governor of Badaun after assuming the throne of Delhi



After this Iltutmish captured the fort of King Mahipal in Badaun and demolished the Shiva temple present there. After this, between the years 1209 and 1210, the construction of Jama Masjid Shamsi started from the remains of the demolished temple.

Now, a petition has been filed on behalf of the Hindu Mahasabha in the Badaun district court last month i.e. in August claiming that there is a Shiva temple under this mosque. The petition claimed that the idols of the demolished temple are still kept on the mosque premises.

The petition has demanded that Hindus be allowed to worship at Jama Masjid Shamsi. It has also demanded that under the supervision of the court, a survey of this mosque should be done by ASI so that the truth regarding its history and origins can be out in the open.

The petition of the Hindu side was accepted by the Badaun district court on September 2. The first hearing of the case will be held on October 4. That is, along with Gyanvapi, now the case of Badaun's Jama Masjid Shamsi dispute will also run in court.

