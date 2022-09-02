DNA Special: After 5-year-old dies in mother’s arms outside hospital, know how medical negligence played a part

Representational image

A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh that claimed the life of a young child will make you realize the cost of human life in India, and how medical negligence and lax attitude of hospital staff often lead to injuries and deaths in the country.

In Jabalpur, a mother sat outside a hospital with her 5-year-old ailing son in her arms, with no one ready to treat her child. This was because, at the time, there was no doctor present at the OPD. Just as the mother kept urging the hospital for help, her son passed away in her arms.

This heart-breaking incident is from Bargi Swasthya Arogyam Center in Jabalpur, whose negligence of doctors destroyed a family. Sitting outside for many hours, the helpless mother and family kept waiting for the doctor to come with their 5-year-old sick child in their arms, but the doctor did not come.

The child's family said that the child had vomiting and diarrhea. They took the child to the health centre at around 10 am. It is alleged that there was not a single doctor in the hospital to conduct a medical examination of the child, with only a nurse on duty. The nurse told the family that the doctor's duty is from 10 am to 4 pm. The family alleged that they waited for the doctor in the hospital till 12 o'clock. During this time, the child’s health deteriorated and he eventually died.

The name of the doctor responsible for the death of this child is Dr. Lokesh Srivastava, who reached the hospital at 12 pm even though his shift in the OPD started at 9 am. When the Zee News reporter asked him the reason for arriving late, Dr Srivastava said that his wife had a fast the previous day, which caused a delay in the morning. Using this excuse, he was acquitted of all his charges.

Now, the city administration and hospital staff are trying to divert the issue and change the story of what happened. Jabalpur Collector Ilaiyaraaja T. claimed that doctors were present at the hospital and that the child had died before reaching the OPD. If this was the case, why did the doctors take more than two hours to see the child?

This disease of negligence in the health system is so old that now the entire system of our country has become immune due to its effect. People lose their lives but still, the life of responsible officers continues and doesn’t come to a standstill, as it comes for the victims.

Just a week ago, the body of a two-year-old boy in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, did not even get an ambulance. So, the 10-year-old brother and father set out on foot to carry the body of the innocent in their arms and take it to the cremation ground.

In Kaushambi, a child lost his life during an operation at a government hospital. The father alleged that the doctor took Rs 3,000 from him for the operation. But his son died due to negligence during treatment. After this, the father wandered in the hospital for three hours in search of an ambulance to take the child's body.

You will be surprised to know that when an Indian woman died due to lack of treatment in Portugal, Health Minister Marta Temido resigned taking moral responsibility for it. According to reports, a 34-year-old Indian woman died due to cardiac arrest while being transported from one hospital to another in Lisbon. Even though similar incidents happen in India, no one claims responsibility for medical negligence.

In 2020, 45 percent of the total deaths in India occurred because people could not get proper treatment on time. A total of 82 lakh people died in India in 2020, out of which about 37 lakh people did not get any medical care at the time of their death.

Millions of people lost their lives during the Corona epidemic, but did any government take responsibility for it? Has any health minister resigned? Hundreds of people lose their lives in train accidents in our country every year, but does any railway minister resign taking responsibility for it?

It is clear that the medical and healthcare sector in India, especially those that fall under the government’s administration, need a complete revamp so that such tragic incidents are avoided and the young child who lost life gets the justice he deserves.

