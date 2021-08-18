DNA Special: Afghanistan tour package for tukde-tukde gang

Some of those who shed tears over the condition of Muslims in India are now also supporting Taliban rule in Afghanistan and applauding its victory. They are comparing Talibanis with revolutionaries who fought for India's freedom. Many of these people say that the Taliban have achieved this success without shedding blood. Our country's 'Tukde-Tukde' gang, many Liberals and intellectuals also feel the same way.

These people are saying on the lines of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Taliban has broken the shackles of slavery. For such people, we have come up with an offer. If they want, they can go to Afghanistan for a few days holiday and can take a package of 5 nights and 6 days in Kabul. There, there will be no visa on arrival but bullet on arrival will definitely be available.

Shafiqur Rahman Burke, a member of the Samajwadi Party, has said that the Taliban fought in the same way as the revolutionaries of our country fought the British for freedom.

That's why we are saying that if all these people want, then they can spend a few days in Kabul. These people will also get a chance to do a lot of adventure activities in Kabul during this time. If they want, they can hang from flying planes, do rope climbing to enter the airport. Children can swing with Taliban fighters in Theme Park, drive a bumping car, trek through the Hindukush mountains where the Taliban shed the blood of minorities and is still occupied by it. Burqa and hijab shops are very crowded these days in Kabul because with the arrival of the Taliban, the burqa has become mandatory for the women there. If these people want, they can go to Kabul and shop from these shops.

We also want to give an offer to these people to buy a luxurious bungalow for just Rs 50,000. This bungalow has 6 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garden. Now note down the location - North Kabul. This is a very good time for those who feel insecure in India.

The tukde tukde gang of our country, if they go to Kabul for a holiday, they will love it there because maybe the Taliban will take them straight from the airport to Amusement Park in Kabul where the Taliban fighters themselves will help them drive the bumping car and say that you will definitely give us a Five Star Rating for our hospitality.

If these people want to go to the gym which has come under the control of the Taliban, they can also exercise thinking about how to spread hatred.

After this, they can have dinner sitting with the Taliban in Afghanistan's Presidential Palace and hear from them the stories of their bloody revolution.

The Tukde-Tukde gang does not believe in democracy and parliament anyway so these people can also go to the parliament of Afghanistan which is now occupied by the Taliban.

These people can also travel to Kabul by sitting in the helicopters captured by the Taliban. Although there is no guarantee that the Taliban knows how to fly these helicopters

But we are sure that one day, these people will start to suffocate among the Taliban. They will start to fear violence, they will start missing their family and when these people feel like this, the Indian government and Indian army, showing a big heart, will rescue them from there. And the Indian Air Force will also not force them to cling to the wheels of the plane. They will be sat comfortably inside the plane.