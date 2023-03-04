DNA Special: Adenovirus cases on rise, what are its symptoms, causes and treatment? (representational image)

Cases of adenovirus infection are on the rise, especially in West Bengal. However, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that only two adenovirus deaths have been recorded in the state. She has assured people that there was nothing to be scared of, as ample measures are being taken by her administration to keep them safe.

But how does this virus spread, what are its symptoms and what should be done to avoid it? Adenovirus can be defeated only by carefulness.

What is adenovirus?

This is a viral disease. So this infection can spread by coming in contact with an infected person. Like the coronavirus, this virus also spreads through the air i.e. by coughing or sneezing.

If there is an adenovirus on the surface, and someone touches it or comes in contact with it, then that person can also be infected with the virus. The symptoms of adenovirus are also similar to coronavirus.

Cold or flu-like symptoms appear when infected with adenovirus. Apart from this, problems like fever, dryness of throat, acute bronchitis are also caused by adeno.

A person infected with this virus also has complaints like pneumonia, redness of the eyes, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain. There is also a risk of bladder infection due to this virus.

Preventions

To avoid this virus, one should wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth repeatedly with your hands.

If someone is sick, don't come in contact with him.

Stay at home when sick, don't leave the house

Use tissue and mask while coughing or sneezing

Avoid sharing your utensils with others

There is no specific medicine or treatment for adenovirus. Most of the time, adenovirus infection has mild symptoms and is cured by medicine for pain or fever. That's why don't be afraid, if you have such symptoms then contact the doctor immediately.

READ | Washed utensils for Rs 18, now a millionaire, meet Jayaram Banan, his net worth is...

