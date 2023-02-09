DNA Special: Adani Group saga reaches Parliament, know all about PM Modi’s fiery speech

PM Modi during his Parliament speech (Photo - Sansad TV)

Today, not only the opposition, but the entire country wanted to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliament speech. Yesterday, the manner in which Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many issues including Adani in the House, and the way he made allegations while waving posters in the House, it was decided that Rahul Gandhi's ministers were going to get a befitting reply. That's exactly what happened today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit a strong sixer at the bouncer of Rahul's allegations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say a single word about the allegations made about Adani. But without naming them, they surrounded not just Congress or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words were a confluence of sarcasm and criticism which opposition leaders had to take a dip several times.

Here are the five main things from PM Modi’s fiery speech in Parliament –

PM Modi did not give a direct answer to the questions asked about Adani and presented some figures on the country's economic progress.

PM Modi targeted not only Rahul Gandhi, but the entire opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, referring to an incident that happened to him when he hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk, calling the Bharat Jodo Yatra "inferior".

PM Modi took a dig at the Congress' unemployment question by saying that it only gave laws in the name of unemployment, which did not work.

PM Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress for making 'opportunity a problem'. He was referring to scams in the 10-year tenure of Congress.

In today's address of PM Narendra Modi, there was a special discussion on ED i.e. Enforcement Directorate. PM Narendra Modi asked all opposition leaders to thank ED. The prime minister said that the work of bringing the opposition on one platform, which the people could not do, was done by the ED.

PM Modi also took a dig at those who praised Rahul Gandhi's speech. He said in his address that after the speech of some people, the entire ecosystem started jumping with joy.

On January 29, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra ended at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. During this time, a large number of Congress leaders and many of their colleagues involved in the UPA were present there along with Rahul Gandhi. During his visit to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi challenged Home Minister Amit Shah and said that if all is well in Kashmir, then he should travel from Jammu to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered this challenge in the House today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make a direct mention of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, but through his speech, he described a memoir of the incident that hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Referring to the terrorist attacks that took place during the Congress regime, he talked about 26/11, calling it a failure of Congress. Referring to the incident at Lal Chowk in his speech, he said years ago, when terrorism was at its peak, he went to hoist the national flag despite the challenge of terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress over an old statement. During the Corona epidemic, the Congress party questioned the policies of the central government and said that the situation in India will be studied at Harvard. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi also referred to Harvard and said that there should be a study at Harvard on how the government helped made a businessman a big businessman.

After repeatedly hearing the mention of Harvard from Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bombarded the Congress party with Harvard research. He mentioned one of the university’s studies, named Harvard. The Congress was also upset to hear about the subject on which this study was done. The topic of this study was 'RISE and DECLINE OF INDIA'S Congress PARTY'.

