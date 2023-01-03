DNA Special: Accident or rape-murder? Know gory details of Delhi Kanjhawala death case

Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the entire capital stunned (Representational image)

As the New Year 2023 brought celebrations and festivities across the country, the first day of the new year began with a tragedy for one family in Delhi, when their daughter was dragged to death by a car, resulting in a gruesome killing.

When Delhi was sleeping a deep sleep after celebrating New Year, a daughter of Delhi was crushed to death by a car on the roads of the national capital. What was shocking was that the girl was dragged for over 12 km before her body was discovered by the authorities, in the early hours of January 1.

A call was received at Kanjhawala police station in Delhi at 3.24 am on January 1. "A grey Baleno car is going towards Qutubgarh. A dead body is tied to it, which seems to be placed under the car,” the caller had told the police station.

At 4.11 am, the police received another call. Now it is reported that a young woman is injured on the road. The police reached the spot and found that there was not a single cloth on the body of the girl. The body of the girl was badly mutilated, and both her legs were seemingly broken after being dragged by the car for a major distance.

How did a young woman die so painfully on the road to Delhi? There are two theories about this. One theory is that of the police, which are investigating it as a road accident. And the second theory is that of the family of the young woman who died, who is calling it murder, also alleging a case of sexual harassment.

In the first CCTV footage released of the incident, a Baleno car is passing by the road. The young woman is seen dragging under the car and the car is moving at its own speed. In the video, it is seen that the girl's leg is stuck in the side of the car and the head is stuck.

The second CCTV video is times 23 minutes after the first video, and the woman still seems to be stuck under the car, with her body dragging on the road resulting in major injuries. Later, the car takes a U-turn and a dog starts running behind it, suspecting that something is dragging under the car.

The girl was returning from work at around 3 am on January 1. Then there was a collision between his scooty and Baleno's car. After the collision, the girl got trapped under the car. The car riders started running the car at high speed. Trapped under the car, the woman got dragged on the road and died, and eventually fell off the vehicle.

While the Delhi Police are investigating it as just a fatal car accident, the opposition and the girl’s family are urging the authorities to look at it from a murder and rape angle. This theory of the police is more on the statements of the accused than on any investigation. The accused told the police that they were completely unaware that the girl was trapped in their car, after which the Delhi Police completely ruled out the possibility of murder in this case.

What is shocking is that the police were called by three eyewitnesses of the event, who said that a woman was being dragged under a car. The police only reached the incident when the body of the woman was lying on the road and she had died. It must be noted that the car had passed 4 police stations while the woman was screaming for help.

The question still remains – is the gruesome death of the woman in Delhi Kanjhawala an accident or a ruthless, cold-blooded murder after her alleged sexual assault? The investigations are still continuing while the accused have been arrested.

