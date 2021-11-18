DNA Special: Abusing India to get applauds? Zee News replies to Vir Das

Millions of people of India have been hurt, and a handful of people have become happy because of the indecent things that Vir Das, a comedian of our country has said about India in America. Vir Das in one of his Stand Up Comedy shows has described India as a country of rapists and characterless people and has also said that there is no freedom of expression in India and people are intolerant.

Today, when we were thinking of giving a befitting reply to Vir Das, many people said that this would only benefit Vir Das. They asked us to leave or ignore it because he has done all this to increase his cheap popularity and views of his program and the same thing happened, 11 lakh people have seen this video on Youtube so far, but we thought that today it has become very important to answer people like Vir Das. If the people of India do not answer such fake 'Vir' today then their courage will increase and these people will once again create the same situation due to which we were slaves of the Mughals and the British for hundreds of years. So we will answer what Vir Das said on the Kennedy Center platform of America by standing on the platform of Zee News. If you also want to join this answer, then we have created a hashtag for you which is - #StandUpForIndia.

After what Vir Das did, the question is whether applause can be achieved only by abusing our country? Can comedy be done only by making fun of our country? Can popularity be gained only by criticizing our country?

128 years ago today, when Swami Vivekananda went to America at the age of just 30 and gave his speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, he started his speech with "My Brothers and Sisters of America." Seven thousand people present in that hall stood at their place and kept applauding for 2 minutes. In his speech, Swami Vivekananda had said – I am proud that I belong to that religion which has taught the world the lesson of tolerance. He also said that I am proud that I come from that country that has given refuge to the persecuted people of all religions and all countries.

Even when Swami Vivekananda finished his speech, thousands of people present there applauded for long time, with this speech, Swami Vivekananda became India's biggest brand ambassador in the world, America and the whole world were so impressed by him that he was called in the same program five more times to give speeches.

But today, a 42 year old Indian going to America, who works in Indian films, earns money in India, gets popularity in India, says that I come from a country where women are worshipped during the day, and they are gang-raped in the night. That is, India is a country of rapists and characterless people. He says that I come from a country where people laugh out loud while sitting in their homes, but in a comedy club, people are not allowed to laugh at any joke. That is, India is a country of intolerant people.

We are not laughing at the words of Vir Das, but we are definitely laughing at his thinking because only one can laugh at a joke that hurts the honour of the country, in which there is not even the slightest sense of pride.

We are neither comparing Vir Das and Vivekananda nor can anyone be compared with Vivekananda. We just want to tell you that 128 years ago, when India was considered a country of snakes and snakes, Vivekananda gave India a place on the world stage and taught foreigners to respect India. When we have reached the moon today, giving the world a vaccine to protect against corona, growing so much grain that India can feed many countries along with it, a comedian from India says that he is ashamed of India's thinking.

Vir Das said all this so that the applause continued for him, but in what Swami Vivekananda said about India, there was a sense of respect for the country, not the greed of applause.

India was first a slave of the Mughals and then became a slave of the British because of those who tried to prove their thinking high by humiliating India. In fact, they are still slaves of foreigners.

Today, we will answer Vir Das on behalf of the 135 crore people of India through Zee News. If you think that we have given the right answer to Vir Das, you must tell us by tweeting on Hashtag #StandUpForIndia.

I come from an India where small comedians can sell their country for a small profit.

I come from an India where some people become 'Vir' (brave) on stage and are actually 'Das' (slaves) of foreign countries.

I come from an India where these people are happy with begging from foreign countries but sad with the prosperity of their country.

I come from an India where these actors make fun of women in films, teach vulgarity to the youth, then sing songs of respect for women abroad.

I come from such an India, from where these people earn money, have fun with this money, then go abroad and narrate the stories of the country's poverty.

But these people are not India, because they don't have dignity.

The heart of the people of India is very big, so whoever they see is standing against their country by raising the mike.

People of India have a big heart so there is no restriction.

We find comedy in Tragedy too, but India is not a joke.

India and the people of India are big-hearted. We just forgive thousands of sins of people. But when someone hurts the honour of the country, it becomes necessary to answer them because abusing our country has become the new business model of these people. It also has money, followers, views and cheap popularity.

Parties like Congress in India also come and stand in support of these people. Congress leader Kapil Sibal has supported Vir Das. In a tweet today, he has written that there is no doubt that there are two types of India but we do not want any Indian to go in front of the world and tell that we are hypocritical and intolerant people.

However, another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has criticized Vir Das. He also said that the people who used to call India a country of robbers and snake charmers during the British rule are present even today. His gesture was towards Vir Das only.

The problem is that it has become a new fashion for the liberals and intellectuals of our country to abuse their country, by doing this they want to prove themselves to be liberal and progressive and want to tell that we are so great that we can criticize our country and listen to criticism in the name of Creative Freedom.

If you look at this pattern, then you will understand that by living in India, earning money in India, even after eating of India, those who speak against their country have created a complete ecosystem. Comedians like Vir Das are also part of this ecosystem, who present vulgarity in their films, speak indecent dialogues against women, do obscene things, then stand on stage in front of the world and read poems on the condition of women in India. These sloppy and obscene films are released in this country very comfortably, yet they go abroad and say that India is so intolerable that there you cannot even tell any joke to anyone on the stage.

Content full of obscenity, violence and propaganda against the country reaches your children through OTT Platforms in the name of creative freedom and freedom of expression. Still, these people see India as intolerable.

The mockery of Hindus and the religion of Hindus is also made in the name of freedom of expression. But no one does this in the name of any other religion. Indecent jokes are easily made on deities, but imagine what would happen if a comedian someday said something about Prophet Mohammed.

Even if someone says something against Islam or any other religion, people say that what was the need for saying this, you know that these people do not tolerate all this. You must remember what happened to the Paris newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Even then, people had said that what was the need for this newspaper to print cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, this newspaper invited its own death.

Then, even a handful of these people could not dare to call Islam intolerable. But they don't waste even a second to call India intolerable.