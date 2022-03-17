DNA Special: AAP's time in Punjab begins

The Aam Aadmi Party's time has begun in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann was today sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state. And with this oath, a lot has changed in national politics today. Now Arvind Kejriwal is not just the Captain of Delhi. In fact, from today, he has come down to bat on the pitch of national politics.

From today, a government has come up in a border state like Punjab, which may not cooperate with the Modi government sitting at the Centre. And from today onwards, the people of Punjab have started waiting for the fulfilment of the promises that Arvind Kejriwal made in the elections.

This is the first time in the history of Punjab that a Chief Minister has organized an oath-taking ceremony outside the Raj Bhavan. The event took place over an area of 50 acres, where 40000 chairs, 33 gates for entry and four helipads for VVIP leaders were built. And the entire programme is estimated to cost around Rs 2 crore.

The event took place at Khatkar Kalan, the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. But surprisingly, not a single member of his family attended the event. That is, the Aam Aadmi Party tried well, but it did not get the blessings of the family of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In fact, his family members think that the program had everything, but it was not as simple as the common people.

However, Bhagwant Mann, after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab today, spoke of fulfilling all the promises made to the people of Punjab. During this time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present on the dais with him.

Bhagwant Mann, 48, was born in Sangrur, Punjab. His father was the principal of a school. But Bhagwant Mann's mind did not seem to be much in studies. He enrolled in the college to study BCom but left the college after a year. This was during the same period when he started his career as a comedian. And he used to lash out at the leaders in his comedy. But today he himself has become a big leader and he has the command of a state like Punjab.

It is also a coincidence that, while being a judge on the Laughter Challenge show, Navjot Singh Sidhu had dropped Bhagwant Mann from the show as a contestant. Today, the same Bhagwant Mann has ousted Sidhu from Punjab politics.