DNA Special: 15 years on, BJP-ruled MCD yet to find a solution to Delhi's trash towers; know their impact on our health

Ahead of Delhi MCD polls scheduled on December 4, garbage management seems to be the biggest poll issue. Politics is being on these garbage mountains. These mountains at the Ghazipur landfill site are a testimony of the BJP-ruled MCD.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has announced that if he comes to MCD, he will eliminate these mountains of garbage. But the question is whether Delhiites will give another chance to BJP or will the Aam Aadmi Party get the contract to clean Delhi.

Delhiites are paying the price of mountains of garbage by compromising on their health. Especially the people living around these garbage mountains. Those who have to live in stench and breathe poisonous air.

Methane gas is released due to the decomposition of the garbage accumulating in the mountains of garbage, which is the cause of global warming. Due to the flammable gas of methane, there are often incidents of fire on the mountains of garbage. Burning of plastic included in garbage releases toxic gases which increase air pollution and impact our health.

Now let us tell you what is the cost of eliminating these mountains of garbage. According to a study by the Central Pollution Control Board and IIT Delhi, due to these garbage mountains, the environment of Delhi has suffered a loss of more than Rs 450 crore.

In 2019, a budget of Rs 250 crore was fixed to eliminate the mountains of garbage in the guidelines of NGT. This year in April, MCD prepared a budget of Rs 1847 crore to eliminate the mountains of garbage -- Rs 805 crore for Bhalswa landfill, Rs crore 677 for Ghazipur and Rs 365 crore for the Okhla landfill site.

The Central Government has given the green signal to projects worth Rs 776 crore to clean the landfill sites of Delhi under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Now imagine how expensive these mountains of garbage are proving for Delhiites.