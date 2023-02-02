DNA Special: 10 points on how Narendra Modi government’s Union Budget 2023 caters to common man

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2023 (Photo - PTI)

The Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, making it the 10th budget by the Narendra Modi-led central government. This is also set to be the last full budget of the Modi government due to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has described this budget as the Saptarishi Budget. According to her, 7 sectors have been given priority in this year's budget. Today we are going to do a complete analysis of the last full budget of this tenure of the Modi government

One of the main things that the Finance Minister focused on was that the Budget 2023 was designed to cater to the needs of the common man and salaried class people of India. Here is all you need to know about the Saptarishi Budget of India for the upcoming year.

10 points on Union Budget 2023

This time, taking care of the middle class of the country, the government has increased the exemption limit on income tax to Rs 7 lakh. We will explain to you the complete math of this discount today. Old and new taxes will explain the mathematics of the regime.

Giving relief to the lower strata of the country, the government has extended the Garib Kalyan Free Food Scheme for another year.

The youth will currently get a startup fund and allowance for 3 years, besides international skill India centers will be created, which will increase self-reliance among the youth.

38 thousand 800 teachers will be recruited for Eklavya schools in tribal areas. A fund of Rs 15,000 crore will also be released for the development of tribal villages.

Samman Savings Certificate Scheme for Women has been launched, in which women will get 7.5 percent interest on savings of Rs 2 lakh.

The budget of PM Awas Yojana has been increased by 66 percent, this sector has now become Rs 79 thousand crores.

Promoting 5G, 100 labs will be built in engineering institutes to develop apps running on this service.

Artificial Intelligence is now being promoted to take Digital India to a new era. For this, 3 centers of excellence will be built in big institutions.

EV i.e. electric vehicles is being promoted in the country. Under this, the electric vehicles of Indian companies will now be cheaper.

Medicines, mobile phones, LED TVs, and biogas items will be cheaper and cigarettes, tyres, kitchen electric chimneys, foreign bicycles, and foreign toys have become expensive.

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, there is something for every class in the Union Budget 2023. Special attention has been paid to the development of women and the economic security of the elderly; the future of the youth has also been paid attention.

Income tax exemption has been increased. Earlier, income up to Rs 5 lakh was exempt from tax. But now there will be a tax exemption on income up to seven lakhs. In the new tax system, there will now be 5 slabs instead of 6. And the exemption which was up to Rs 2.5 lakh has been increased to Rs 3 lakh.

If your income is more than seven lakh rupees, then only income up to 3 lakh rupees will get tax exemption. After retirement, you get money for the remaining holidays. There was no tax up to Rs 3 lakh. Now, this limit has been increased to 25 lakhs.

Apart from increasing the exemption limit in the new tax system, there has been another change. Earlier there were a total of seven tax slabs. Now 6 slabs have been made. The six slabs for income tax on annual income are as follows –

Rs 0-3 lakh: Nil

Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent

Over Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

Despite the criticism by the opposition, the Centre has hailed the Union Budget 2023 as the people’s budget, saying that it is set to bring many good changes for the middle class.

READ | Union Budget 2023, Indian Railway: Good news for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto passengers, details inside