DNA Republic Day Special: The story of Hat versus Turban

The Republic Day celebrations were different in many ways this year. This is the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not wear a turban or a ‘Safa’ at the ceremony. Instead, he was wearing a cap, which is part of the traditional attire of Uttarakhand. There was also a symbol of Brahma-Kamal on this cap, which commands the status of a God-flower in Uttarakhand. That is, the flower that is dedicated to the Gods. The same Brahma Kamal was used when PM Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath.

Apart from this, PM Modi had also donned a ‘Gamchha’ today, which is part of the traditional attire of Manipur. However, today there was a debate on this cap and ‘Gamchha’ across the country throughout the day. It was seen as linked to next month's assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Manipur.

It is also being said that PM Modi has in a way paid tribute to the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat by wearing the traditional cap of Uttarakhand. General Rawat was also from Uttarakhand and whenever he used to go to the state, he was seen in this cap attending various programs.

However, we think there is another important aspect behind this cap and ‘Gamchha’, which probably nobody thought of. If you look at all the pictures of Prime Minister Modi from 2015 to 2022 together, you will know that the Prime Minister has been experimenting with his costumes, turbans and ‘Gamchhas’ every year. In 2021, he wore Gujarat's famous 'Halari pug'. Before that, he has been wearing turbans or ‘Safas’ of different colours.

There is a particular thought behind this and that is the idea of keeping Indian culture alive, which the Mughals first tried to abolish and then the British damaged for 200 years. In a survey conducted in 2019, three out of every five Indians said that they prefer caps and hats worn in western countries over wearing traditional turbans in India. These caps and hats, however, are not India's gift.

Hats come from Britain and caps are considered to be the modern version of hats, which were worn in western countries. But in this period, there was a trend of wearing turbans and traditional caps in India. But gradually these turbans began to lose their identity.

Once upon a time, turbans of different colours and sizes were worn in different states of India. But the British, calling these turbans a sign of backwardness, inspired the people of India to wear hats.

However, when Netaji Subhash Chandra created the Azad Hind Fauj, he did not wear hat. Rather, he wore a khaki-coloured cap, which looks exactly like the traditional cap of Uttarakhand.

That is to say, the British did not loot India's resources, they also undermined our culture. And during the freedom movement, this slogan was quite famous that the turban of India has to fight the hat of the British.

Against the British in 1907, there was also a movement called ‘Pagdi Sambhal Jatta’, in which Ajit Singh, the uncle of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, was also involved.

The Republic Day celebrations show India’s identity, culture and character. So, this celebration should be about India. The PM has been doing the same for the last eight years by wearing turbans, caps and ‘Gamchas’ of different states.