DNA Explainer: How Haryana politics is interlinked with rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim (File photo)

Babas in our country hold very high importance for several citizens, mainly because it is believed that they have miraculous power. Now, rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim has used these powers to influence the government and be released from jail on parole.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been serving a jail term since 2017. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is convicted of raping two disciples and killing a journalist, yet he is out on parole and is holding Satsangs for his devotees, which also includes some political leaders.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is in Baghpat Ashram in Uttar Pradesh on parole for 40 days. Ram Rahim is accompanied by Honeypreet and other family members. Not only was he celebrating Diwali with bright celebrations, but he also released a new music video.

What is surprising is that not only the Haryana government but leaders of opposition parties are also participating in the Satsang of rape and murder convict Ram Rahim. It must be noted that Ram Rahim’s parole comes just ahead of the Adampur polls in Haryana.

It is the right of every prisoner to come out of jail on parole, but as history dictates, only the rich and powerful are able to exercise this right. It seems that in the eyes of the Haryana government, rapist Ram Rahim has a little more respect. In the last five years, Ram Rahim has been released on parole or furlough as many as six times.

On February 7 this year, rapist Ram Rahim got a three-week furlough. Z plus security was also given to him. Punjab went to polls on February 20 while he was out of jail. On June 17, Ram Rahim was released on parole for 30 days. Two days later, elections were held for 46 municipalities in Haryana.

And now on October 14, Ram Rahim was granted parole for 40 days. Panchayat elections are due in Haryana next month. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held on November 12.

Just as the Haryana government has showered grace on Ram Rahim for granting him parole for the third time in the span of one year, the rape convict is returning the favour by showering grace on Haryana ministers and leaders in his satsangs.

According to the Haryana Virtue Prisoners Temporary Act 1988, parole or furlough is only granted to a convict on very serious grounds. The first premise is the death of a family member or a very serious illness, or the prisoner himself being very seriously ill. The other premise is the opportunity for marriage in the prisoner's house or it is necessary for the children to get admission to school and college. Parole can also be granted if the wife of the convict is pregnant.

While Ram Rahim is out on parole, it doesn’t seem like he is burdened with any of the implications or conditions necessary for release from jail. If these were not the grounds for release, will the Haryana Government be pleased to state on what basis Ram Rahim was granted parole?

As soon as he came out of jail, Ram Rahim started participating in online satsangs and holding events, while the Haryana government expressed no objection to these incidents. In fact, panchayat election candidates and leaders are actively participating in the satsang of rape convicts and seeking blessings by bowing their heads before a convicted murderer.

The Haryana government is saying that it has no role in the parole of rapist Ram Rahim. Though they have refuted all claims, the question still remains – why are BJP leaders seeking the blessings of a convicted rapist if it had no hand in Ram Rahim’s parole?

