DNA Special: Will resignations of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain show AAP as anti-corruption party? (file photos)

Two senior leaders of AAP, the party formed in the name of opposing corruption, are currently behind bars on charges of corruption. Two former ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, have resigned from their respective posts.

After the resignation of these two big leaders, what stand will AAP take in front of the public, is a matter to think about. This is because if AAP says that it is an anti-corruption party, and the resignation has been accepted because of the principles of the party, then this claim would be completely wrong. We tell you the reason why.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26. He is accused of being involved in the liquor policy 'scam'. But he resigned on February 28, two days later.

Another senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 last year in a money laundering case. His resignation was not accepted till February 27. But his resignation was also accepted on Tuesday.

The resignations came minutes after the SC refused to entertain the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in the now-scrapped excise policy case. The top court said it would set a 'wrong precedent' and efficacious alternative remedies are available to him.

Regarding the resignation of Sisodia, AAP can say that he has followed the high standards of politics. It can claim to the public that there are allegations of corruption against him, hence his resignation has been taken.

But the resignation from Jain was not taken for almost 9 months. It is also important to know that Sisodia was handling 18 out of the total 33 departments associated with the Delhi government. When Jain was arrested, all the portfolios of Jain were also given to Sisodia.

The AAP stood by Jain since his arrest. Every question asked to AAP regarding the resignation of Jain was answered with silence. Despite public pressure, the AAP stood by Jain.

The party's stand regarding Jain was that he has been wrongly implicated. But with the sudden emergence of Sisodia's name in the liquor 'scam', the AAP changed its stand.

The party took the resignation from both ministers. Its stand has been different regarding both its leaders.