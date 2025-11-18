Delhi’s air pollution: Insights from a medical perspective

Medical experts have once again expressed grave concerns regarding health problems linked to such persistent poor air quality. People with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, COPD, and bronchitis grapple with heightened symptoms during such pollution spikes.

Delhi’s air quality has once again deteriorated into the “severe” zone, and the city’s familiar winter haze seems to have returned with a vengeance. The thick smog that envelopes roads, homes, markets, and even indoor spaces has prompted renewed concerns among health professionals who have been observing the consequences of pollution on respiratory and overall wellbeing. The situation repeats every year, and appears to be worsening this year as air monitoring systems record particularly alarming spikes in major pollutants.



Recent data suggests that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi has crossed the 400 mark, placing the air firmly in the “hazardous” category. PM2.5 levels have reportedly reached nearly ten times the safe limit recognised by the World Health Organisation. During late-night and early-morning hours, pollution levels go up due to temperature inversion, trapping particulate matter closer to the ground. The trend – as observed over the past few years – shows that pollution peaks sharper but clears slower each winter, indicating a long-term shift in the atmosphere and environmental conditions across the region.



Medical experts have once again expressed grave concerns regarding health problems linked to such persistent poor air quality. People with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, COPD, and bronchitis grapple with heightened symptoms during such pollution spikes. Those with better health may experience irritation in the throat and eyes, persistent coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest discomfort. Research has pointed out that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can penetrate deep into the lungs, where it may affect lung function and contribute to cardiovascular issues.

The heart, equally vulnerable during pollution spikes, is often overlooked in discussions around air quality. Fine particles in polluted air can enter the bloodstream and create inflammation in blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Young children and the elderly have been identified as particularly at risk, but worrying trends show rising respiratory complaints among school-age children in Delhi. Frequent respiratory infections, reduced lung development, and frequent reliance on inhalers are no longer uncommon.

Proactive approach can help

Experts highlight the need for individuals to take a proactive approach to protect their health. One essential step is minimising outdoor activity during peak pollution hours, typically early mornings and late evenings. Wearing certified protective masks like N95 or N99 can greatly reduce exposure to harmful particles. Using indoor air purifiers, especially in bedrooms and living rooms, may help create safer breathing environments at home. Practice good hydration, regular nasal saline rinsing, and include a few antioxidant-rich foods like amla, turmeric, citrus fruits, and leafy greens in daily diet in order to support the body’s natural defences.



Communities can play a significant role in helping people stay healthy, by monitoring local air quality reports and adjusting outdoor activities accordingly. Schools and workplaces could incorporate flexible schedules or hybrid work arrangements during heavy pollution phases. Neighbourhoods must be encouraged to increase their green cover which, in the long run, can aid in reducing particulate concentration. However, tree planting is a long-term strategy and not a quick fix; so act today.

Stronger measures needed

Community-level initiatives aside, Delhi needs stronger government intervention to tackle its air crisis. Policies targeting vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, waste burning, and construction dust have been introduced in recent years, but their implementation has been inconsistent. Seasonal measures, such as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), include temporary restrictions on construction activities and the use of diesel generators.



Environmental experts argue that these steps do not address the root causes of pollution. Long-term solutions require stronger monitoring of industrial zones across Delhi and neighbouring states, incentivising adoption of clean fuel, and a coordinated action plan to manage stubble burning, a rampant practice in agricultural lands around Delhi.

Major health fallout

If the rise in pollution continues on its present trajectory there will be far-reaching consequences, warn doctors. Rising rates of chronic respiratory disease will soon become a defining urban health burden. Entire generations could end up with reduced respiratory capacity due to declining lung function that hospitals are seeing in children. Cardiovascular complications, cancers of the lung and throat, and metabolic disorders have also been linked to long-term exposure to polluted air. The psychological fallout of constant health warnings and restricted outdoor life will contribute to stress, fatigue, isolation and reduced quality of living.



Public awareness is therefore crucial to break this cycle of high pollution and low administrative accountability. Pollution control is as much a people’s responsibility as it is a government’s responsibility. Everyday actions like avoiding unnecessary vehicle use, not burning waste, maintaining greener surroundings, and choosing sustainable consumer habits can collectively make an impact to lower pollution. Schools, healthcare organisations, and local authorities can collaborate on campaigns that explain pollution risks in relatable ways.



Delhi’s air pollution crisis is not an issue that can be resolved with seasonal quick fixes or isolated policy responses. It demands constant attention, informed choices, and coordinated effort. The smog may be seasonal, but the damage it leaves behind is permanent. The health of millions depends on recognising the seriousness of the issue and addressing it with urgency and public engagement.



The author is Dr. Navneet Sood, Associate Director & Senior Consultant – Pulmonology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi



