Defending democracy or political opportunism?

In India, successive central governments have usurped power at the expense of the states. But while the state governments accuse the central government of encroaching on their powers, they have themselves usurped the powers of local governments.

The opposition parties have accused the government and the Election Commission of stealing the elections and undermining democracy. Their evidence on voter fraud deserves the attention of every citizen. However, their current fight appears more about political opportunism than defending democratic institutions. The proof of such a perception comes from the poor state of democracy in states where the opposition is in power.

Acemoglu and Robinson, the current Nobel prize winners in Economics, have warned that overcentralization of power can derail long-term prosperity. They argue that decentralization of power leads to greater accountability in public institutions and improvements in the standard of living.

It's been eleven years since the central government launched the Swachh Bharat Mission and collected thousands of crores through the Swachh Bharat cess. However, India continues to be among the dirtiest countries because local communities have no control over municipal workers. Local communities have a better understanding of the problems and solutions, but they lack the power to influence municipal bureaucracy. They are often at the mercy of municipal bureaucrats to resolve local issues. The municipal bureaucracy is under the control of the chief ministers.

While opposition leaders complain about election rigging, they have failed to even conduct timely and fair municipal elections in Karnataka, Jharkhand, and other states. The Bengaluru Municipal elections have been pending since 2020. In Jharkhand, the tenure of all municipal bodies ended in April 2023. Several news reports suggest targeted political violence in the West Bengal ￼municipal elections. In the BJP-ruled Maharashtra, local elections have been pending since March 2022. A report published in The Hindu found that over 1,500￼ municipalities operated without elected councils from 2015 to 2021. None of the political parties has respected the sanctity of municipal elections. All political parties, whether ruling or in opposition, have stifled democracy at the grassroots. Therefore, their concerns over the decline of democratic institutions are hypocritical.

Consider the free speech laws in India. The free speech laws are used to threaten, intimidate, and silence free speech. However, despite several instances of inflammatory and provocative speeches by politicians, it is mostly ordinary citizens and journalists who are targeted and arrested for violating free speech laws. There are very few instances of a politician being arrested for violating free speech.

The majority of cases under free speech laws are registered under political patronage. In a country where honest citizens struggle to register a First Information Report (FIR) for their genuine concerns, it is a miracle that multiple FIRs are simultaneously registered in different parts of the country under free speech laws. All political parties, including AAP in Punjab, have used free speech laws to muzzle dissent among citizens. In this aspect, the political parties are largely indistinguishable from one another.

Congress passed the anti-defection law in 1984. The anti-defection law destroyed inner-party democracy and reduced the Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies to rubber stamps. The elites in all political parties have relished the absolute control over their party members. Politicians who advocate for democracy undermine democratic processes within their parties!

There are other instances where opposition political parties have been indistinguishable from the ruling elites when it comes to contempt for democratic values and institutions. Most of these parties are run by dynasties. Ramachandra Guha refers to such political parties as family firms. To gain credibility and mobilize public support in their favor, the opposition needs to signal that their commitment to democracy is higher. And they need to walk the talk wherever they can.

Several state leaders became strong enough to break away from Congress. Therefore, it might be politically pragmatic to strengthen local leaders at the expense of the chief minister. This can be done by enforcing the 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution and making the municipal bureaucracies accountable to local leaders. The town leaders will not be strong enough to challenge the party's high command and break away to form their own political party.

Until the current opposition leaders clarify their position on some of these issues and make some concessions to people in states where they are in power, and thereby demonstrate that they are better, they will, unfortunately, only be perceived as a bunch of elite nepotist kids who are agitating because a chaiwala stole their birthright.

The author is Associate Professor of Economics at RV University, Bengaluru.



