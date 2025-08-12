Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

India and Russia have been strong partners for many years in trade, politics, and defense. Because of this long and steady friendship, it will be difficult for President Trump to convince Prime Minister Modi to end the relationship.

President Trump is warning that he might put very high taxes on goods from India. He hopes this will make India stop buying from or supporting Russia, so that more pressure is put on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

India and Russia have been strong partners for many years in trade, politics, and defense. Because of this long and steady friendship, it will be difficult for President Trump to convince Prime Minister Modi to end the relationship.

Recently, Trump has criticized India for buying a lot of oil from Russia and for continuing to purchase weapons and military equipment from them.

On Wednesday, 6th August, the U.S. president increased taxes on goods from India by another 25%, making the total tax 50%. He did this to punish India for continuing to buy oil from Russia.

Even though these tariffs could seriously hurt India’s economy, Prime Minister Modi has not given in to U.S. pressure. This shows how valuable India’s relationship with Russia is.

India’s Foreign Ministry said the new tax is “unfair and wrong” and promised to do whatever is needed to protect the country’s interests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that independent countries have the right to decide for themselves who they want to trade with.

On Friday,8th August, Modi posted on X that he had a friendly and detailed talk with President Putin.

Modi said he thanked Putin for updating him on the situation in Ukraine. Both leaders agreed to strengthen the close India-Russia partnership, and Modi mentioned that he expects Putin to visit India later this year.

Since the Cold War, Russia has been a steady friend to India, building ties through weapons sales, trade, and political support, especially when India deals with China and Pakistan. Russia became closer to India in the 1960s after its relations with China worsened.

In the years that followed, Russia gave India loans of over a billion dollars to buy both military and non-military items.

Russia made the deal more attractive by selling crude oil to India in the 1960s at 10% to 20% less than the global market price.

Historian Sergey Radchenko, a Cold War expert and professor at Johns Hopkins University, told the WSJ that this was all part of the Soviet Union’s oil strategy.

Moscow even sent experts to India to look for oil, and when they found very little, the Soviet Union let India buy Siberian oil in exchange for tea. This helped India save its cash, he said.

India’s ties with Russia grew stronger after the U.S. supported Pakistan—India’s rival—and put heavy sanctions on New Delhi in 1974 after its first nuclear test, and again in 1998 when it tested nuclear weapons once more.

Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, told the WSJ that many Indians still see Russia as a reliable partner because of their shared history. He added that many in India believe the U.S. has always treated Pakistan more favorably.

Even after Russia invaded Ukraine, Modi has not cut ties with Moscow. India, which has a long history of not siding with any major power, has stayed neutral—avoiding votes at the UN to condemn Russia and refusing to join Western sanctions.

India buys most of its energy from other countries and its demand is growing fast. It has gained from Western nations buying less Russian oil and from the price limit the U.S. and its allies set on Russian oil.

In recent years, India has started buying a lot more oil from Russia. Last year, it bought over one-third of all Russian oil exports, with China buying almost half. Big discounts have saved Indian refineries $17 billion (approx 1.48 lakh Crores) in the past three years, according to credit-rating firm ICRA.

India isn’t the only Asian country gaining from Russia’s growing isolation. China has also been buying Russian oil and assets. But Russia doesn’t want to depend too much on China, which makes its ties with India even more important.

Cheap oil is very important for India, a fast-growing country of 1.4 billion people. India is the world’s fastest-growing user of oil and is third in total oil use after the U.S. and China. It meets 90% of its oil needs by importing crude from other countries.

In the past three years, trade between India and Russia has jumped to $69 billion (about ₹6 lakh crore), mainly because India is buying more Russian oil. This has helped India sell petrol at lower prices at home and earn more profit by selling oil products to other countries.

Syed Akbaruddin, former Indian representative to the U.N., said to WSJ, India won’t stop buying Russian oil anytime soon because the lower prices make a big difference to the country’s budget.

Recently, Indian refineries have started hedging their bets—meaning they are reducing their dependence on one source to avoid future risks—by cutting back on how much Russian oil they buy, according to data from Kpler. In July, imports fell by about 500,000 barrels a day, bringing the total to 1.6 million barrels a day, the lowest in five months.

Recently, Indian refineries have started playing it safe by reducing how much Russian oil they buy, according to data from Kpler. In July, imports dropped by about 500,000 barrels a day, bringing the total to 1.6 million barrels a day—the lowest in five months.

Hedging

Hedging means taking steps to protect yourself from future risks or losses.

Example: If a shopkeeper usually buys apples from one farmer but starts also buying from another farmer, it’s to make sure they don’t run out of apples if the first farmer raises prices or has a bad harvest. Similarly, India is buying less from Russia so it’s not fully dependent on one source.

According to the company’s analysis, India’s private refineries, which handle over half of the imported Russian oil, plan to buy more from other places like the Middle East and West Africa—but they cannot stop buying Russian oil completely.

Sumit Ritolia, a lead analyst at Kpler, wrote that replacing Russian oil is very hard—it’s difficult to manage, costly, and full of political challenges.

At the same time, Trump has criticized India for its long-time dependence on Russia for weapons and military equipment.

Although India has been trying to buy weapons from more countries in recent years, over half (50%) of its military equipment is still Russian or Soviet-made. India continues to regularly buy arms from Russia.

One reason India likes working with Russia is that Moscow is willing to share technology and help India make weapons at home. The U.S., under former President Joe Biden, also showed interest in sharing technology, but it has been slow to act on some projects.

Last month, the Indian Navy added a new stealth warship bought from Russia. Two more similar ships are being built in India with technical help from Russia’s Yantar shipyards.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, India ignored U.S. threats of sanctions and agreed to buy five units of Russia’s advanced S-400 air defense system. So far, three units have been delivered and placed along India’s borders with China and Pakistan.

Ashley J. Tellis, a geopolitics expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said it could take India many decades to replace its Russian-made weapons—if it can replace them at all.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)