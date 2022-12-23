DNA Special: Omicron variant BF.7 rattles China with lakhs of cases every day; know how Coronavirus mutates

China reports over 10 lakh coronavirus cases everyday | Photo: Reuters

The situation is worsening in China due to the unexpected and sudden spike in the new variant of Omicron. Last time this virus caused an epidemic killing millions of people and putting the entire world at a standstill. Once again the world is witnessing a rise of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Reports suggest that 10 lakh covid cases are being reported in China everyday and the fatality rate is as many as 5,000 every day. According to the report, the infection rate of corona in Beijing may be more than 50 percent. Reports also claim that next month i.e. January, there could be 37 lakh new cases daily in China.

Number of cases and deaths in last three days:

Monday-- 1995 cases-- two deaths

Tuesday-- 2722 cases-- five deaths

Wednesday-- 3030 cases-- zero deaths.

How does Coronavirus mutate?

The Coronavirus mutates and creates its different variants or sub-variants. The new Omicron variant that has hit China is being called, BF.7 variant. The real virus that spreads corona infection is called-- SARS-CoV-2.

So far seven variants of this virus including-- Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Lambda and Mu have been found worldwide.

WHO has considered 5 of these 7 variants of SARS-CoV-2 as VOC i.e. VARIANT OF CONCERN and 2 as VARIANT OF INTEREST. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron are considered variants of concern, and lamda and mu are considered variants of interest.

Sub-variants of Omicron

The first two sub-variants of the Omicron were BA.1 and BA.2. There are four changes in the BA.2 variant. These four changes led to the creation of four new sub-variants. One of which was BA.5. This BA.5 variant went through two major changes and created two new sub-variants. One is BF.7 and the other is BQ.1.1.

Covid-19 situation in India

The new Omicron variant (BF.7) is already present in India since October 2022. Presently, the number of patients suffering from Omicron is greater. Now, how is it that even though BF.7 variant of Omicron is already present in India and still the situation is much better?

CSIR Principal Scientist Dr Rajesh Pandey speaking to DNA said, if the large population of India was not vaccinated, this variant of Omicron BF.7 would have proved dangerous. but that did not happen.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high-level review meeting today (December 22) and ordered precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In India, the rate of Covid-19 positivity is 0.14 percent as 153 cases of Covid are reported every day on average. Although, at a global level, there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases and 5 lakh 90 thousand positive cases were reported.