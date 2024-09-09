Countering the Storm: India’s Strategic Deployment of Automatic Weather Stations in Arunachal Pradesh

India’s sensitive Arunachal Pradesh has been a geopolitical tug-of-war between India and China and witnessed one of the bloodiest clashes in 1962. Till a few years back, Indian footprints were not so prominent as the infrastructure in the border areas was not developed however, in the last one decade, India made a significant leap in the field of Infrastructure development constructing roads, bridges, helipads, advanced landing strips and logistics bases. This action has not only heightened Indian military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but also helped counter Chinese moves.

The biggest challenge in manning LAC is not China but the remote, rugged terrain and one of the most unpredictable weather situations of Arunachal Pradesh. Every year, many precious lives are lost due to floods, landslides, Avalanches, Cloud bursts and other natural calamities and only solution to save these lives is the accurate prediction of weather change or likely event of these calamities. Biggest problem here is since the terrain is rugged, it is not possible to send our men at all the places for monitoring the situation. After lot of deliberation, it was decided that the most suited solution to this problem was the deployment of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) on the remote heights who are connected with a central grid so that the most accurate weather prediction can be done. This is a well-executed strategic move too.

The decision to establish AWS in Arunachal Pradesh was driven by multiple factors. The state’s challenging topography, coupled with extreme weather conditions, made accurate meteorological data essential—not only for civilian applications like agriculture and disaster management but also for military operations. Previously, the lack of comprehensive weather data in this sensitive border area was a significant gap in India’s defensive posture and has hampered our military operations badly.

Let us understand what these AWS are. On one hand, it seems to be just a routine step in improving weather forecasting capabilities. However, these installations are not ordinary. They represent a strategic asset, woven into the broader framework of India’s Defence strategy, aimed at strengthening its control over the region.

The AWS were designed, manufactured and installed by Indian Army in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE). Till date total eleven AWS have been installed while few more are being installed in the near future. Installation of these AWS in remote places like Bishing, Sijon, Nacho, Tuting, Gelemo & Taksing was a big challenge as some of the locations earmarked for these stations were totally inaccessible but It was the sheer valour of the soldiers of Indian Army soldiers who not only carried the heavy equipment’s to these heights but also facilitated construction of these advanced stations in the record time frame.

However, as earlier said, AWS network in Arunachal Pradesh offers much more than just weather data. These stations are not just a tactical asset but are strategic in nature serving as multi-functional assets that bolster India’s strategic objectives in several ways.

When we talk about tactical objectives, the first and foremost objective is enhancing India’s Military Readiness. Obviously, when we have an accurate, real-time weather data, planning and executing military operations in the Himalayas becomes easier. The AWS network provides the Indian Army with the meteorological intelligence necessary to optimise troop movements, aerial missions, and supply chains in this challenging environment. As a result, our border security gets strengthened.

Strategically speaking, when we are present in a region where the very existence of the border is put under question by our eastern neighbour, India’s physical presence in these border areas are essential. While deploying precious human capital is not practically possible in these areas, presence of these AWS in this contested region serves as a physical assertion of India’s sovereignty where each of these stations serves as a tangible marker of India’s administrative control, reinforcing its claims against China’s expansionist agenda.

In a nutshell, India is killing two birds by one stone. While on one hand, it is able to monitor weather in a real time basis facilitating tactical operations, presence of these AWS are helping establish India’s physical sovereignty in the sensitive border areas with China. As the number of these AWS will grow, India’s capabilities will also grow.

(The author is a veteran of the Armed Forces. He is a known Defence Strategist with keen interests in international affairs, maritime security, terrorism and internal security)

