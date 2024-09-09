Countering the Storm: India’s Strategic Deployment of Automatic Weather Stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Mistakes To Avoid When Leading A Company Through Digital Transformation – The Experience Of Nikhil Badwaik

Meet man, who left Rs 2800000 salary job, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR 171, became...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

Meet man who worked as salesman at 13, borrowed Rs 10000 to build Rs 32000 crore firm, now one of India’s richest with..

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Rahul Vaidya confirms he and Disha Parmar are down with dengue: 'Wasn't it enough for me...'

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Countering the Storm: India’s Strategic Deployment of Automatic Weather Stations in Arunachal Pradesh

The biggest challenge in manning LAC is not China but the remote, rugged terrain and one of the most unpredictable weather situations of Arunachal Pradesh.

Latest News

Major Amit Bansal

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

Countering the Storm: India’s Strategic Deployment of Automatic Weather Stations in Arunachal Pradesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India’s sensitive Arunachal Pradesh has been a geopolitical tug-of-war between India and China and witnessed one of the bloodiest clashes in 1962. Till a few years back, Indian footprints were not so prominent as the infrastructure in the border areas was not developed however, in the last one decade, India made a significant leap in the field of Infrastructure development constructing roads, bridges, helipads, advanced landing strips and logistics bases. This action has not only heightened Indian military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but also helped counter Chinese moves. 

The biggest challenge in manning LAC is not China but the remote, rugged terrain and one of the most unpredictable weather situations of Arunachal Pradesh. Every year, many precious lives are lost due to floods, landslides, Avalanches, Cloud bursts and other natural calamities and only solution to save these lives is the accurate prediction of weather change or likely event of these calamities. Biggest problem here is since the terrain is rugged, it is not possible to send our men at all the places for monitoring the situation. After lot of deliberation, it was decided that the most suited solution to this problem was the deployment of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) on the remote heights who are connected with a central grid so that the most accurate weather prediction can be done. This is a well-executed strategic move too.  

The decision to establish AWS in Arunachal Pradesh was driven by multiple factors. The state’s challenging topography, coupled with extreme weather conditions, made accurate meteorological data essential—not only for civilian applications like agriculture and disaster management but also for military operations. Previously, the lack of comprehensive weather data in this sensitive border area was a significant gap in India’s defensive posture and has hampered our military operations badly. 

Let us understand what these AWS are. On one hand, it seems to be just a routine step in improving weather forecasting capabilities. However, these installations are not ordinary. They represent a strategic asset, woven into the broader framework of India’s Defence strategy, aimed at strengthening its control over the region. 

The AWS were designed, manufactured and installed by Indian Army in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE). Till date total eleven AWS have been installed while few more are being installed in the near future. Installation of these AWS in remote places like Bishing, Sijon, Nacho, Tuting, Gelemo & Taksing was a big challenge as some of the locations earmarked for these stations were totally inaccessible but It was the sheer valour of the soldiers of Indian Army soldiers who not only carried the heavy equipment’s to these heights but also facilitated construction of these advanced stations in the record time frame. 

However, as earlier said, AWS network in Arunachal Pradesh offers much more than just weather data. These stations are not just a tactical asset but are strategic in nature serving as multi-functional assets that bolster India’s strategic objectives in several ways. 

When we talk about tactical objectives, the first and foremost objective is enhancing India’s Military Readiness. Obviously, when we have an accurate, real-time weather data, planning and executing military operations in the Himalayas becomes easier. The AWS network provides the Indian Army with the meteorological intelligence necessary to optimise troop movements, aerial missions, and supply chains in this challenging environment. As a result, our border security gets strengthened. 

Strategically speaking, when we are present in a region where the very existence of the border is put under question by our eastern neighbour, India’s physical presence in these border areas are essential. While deploying precious human capital is not practically possible in these areas, presence of these AWS in this contested region serves as a physical assertion of India’s sovereignty where each of these stations serves as a tangible marker of India’s administrative control, reinforcing its claims against China’s expansionist agenda.

In a nutshell, India is killing two birds by one stone. While on one hand, it is able to monitor weather in a real time basis facilitating tactical operations, presence of these AWS are helping establish India’s physical sovereignty in the sensitive border areas with China. As the number of these AWS will grow, India’s capabilities will also grow.

(The author is a veteran of the Armed Forces. He is a known Defence Strategist with keen interests in international affairs, maritime security, terrorism and internal security)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

'There can never be autonomy': Union Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement ahead of J&K polls

'There can never be autonomy': Union Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement ahead of J&K polls

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

Karan Johar called this actress his 'lucky mascot', cast her in two films, later dropped her from Kal Ho Naa Ho for...

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

'Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics': Rahul Gandhi says in Texas

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement