DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

Headlines

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Options Trading for Beginners

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states including, UP, Bihar today; full list here

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Options Trading for Beginners

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

Did you know, as per an MIT report, the blue oceans that are base for life on Earth are turning green due to rapidly changing climate triggered by global warming? Read details here

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Space Station, time and again released beautiful images of the Earth. The beauty of the planet lies in the presence of the huge body. An essential element to sustain life. In the darkness of space, floats beautifully our blue planet. But what if I told you that our blue planet will turn green?

According to a recent report by MIT, the blue oceans of the planet are changing their colour and turning green gradually.

According to scientists, 56 per cent of oceans have turned from blue to green that too within just 20 years. Imagine, more than 70 per cent of the total area of our earth is covered by oceans and more than half of these oceans have already turned green. 

According to scientists, the change in the ocean's colour is a result of rapid climate change. Actually, due to climate change, the number of organisms named Phytoplankton has increased wildly on the surface of the sea. These organisms look like small plants and contain chlorophyll-like plants. Due to the green colour of chlorophyll, the surface of the water also looks green.

According to scientists, changing the colour of the sea is a danger bell because due to the increase of (Phytoplankton), the space for other marine animals in the sea has decreased due to the lack of oxygen in the water.

Not only sea creatures, but a large population of humans is also dependent on marine life, especially in coastal areas, a large number of people do fish farming and rely on seafood. But there is no need to create such dead zones in the sea. Marine life will end due to this and there will be a danger of livelihood for humans too.

Read: DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur: Supreme Court summons DGP

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE