DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

Did you know, as per an MIT report, the blue oceans that are base for life on Earth are turning green due to rapidly changing climate triggered by global warming? Read details here

The International Space Station, time and again released beautiful images of the Earth. The beauty of the planet lies in the presence of the huge body. An essential element to sustain life. In the darkness of space, floats beautifully our blue planet. But what if I told you that our blue planet will turn green?

According to a recent report by MIT, the blue oceans of the planet are changing their colour and turning green gradually.

According to scientists, 56 per cent of oceans have turned from blue to green that too within just 20 years. Imagine, more than 70 per cent of the total area of our earth is covered by oceans and more than half of these oceans have already turned green.

According to scientists, the change in the ocean's colour is a result of rapid climate change. Actually, due to climate change, the number of organisms named Phytoplankton has increased wildly on the surface of the sea. These organisms look like small plants and contain chlorophyll-like plants. Due to the green colour of chlorophyll, the surface of the water also looks green.

According to scientists, changing the colour of the sea is a danger bell because due to the increase of (Phytoplankton), the space for other marine animals in the sea has decreased due to the lack of oxygen in the water.

Not only sea creatures, but a large population of humans is also dependent on marine life, especially in coastal areas, a large number of people do fish farming and rely on seafood. But there is no need to create such dead zones in the sea. Marine life will end due to this and there will be a danger of livelihood for humans too.

