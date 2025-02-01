Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to boost private sector involvement in India’s space industry.

The Union Budget for 2025-26, presented in Parliament on Saturday, allocated Rs 13,416.20 crore to the Department of Space. Out of this, Rs 6,103.63 crore is set aside for capital expenses, while Rs 7,312.57 crore is for revenue expenses. In comparison, the previous year’s interim budget had allotted Rs 13,042.75 crore to the department.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to boost private sector involvement in India’s space industry. This fund aims to support startups and businesses working on innovative space-related projects, helping them develop new technologies and actively contribute to the country’s growing space programs.

- Capital Expenses: This is the money spent on building or buying things that will last a long time, like satellites, rockets, or space infrastructure. These are one-time investments that help in the long run.

- Revenue Expenses: This is the money used for day-to-day operations, like paying salaries, maintaining equipment, running missions, and other regular costs to keep the department functioning.

The increased budget in 2024 followed India’s big achievements with the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission and the Aditya-L1 solar observation project. The funding went up from Rs 12,543.91 crore in 2023-24 but was still lower than the Rs 13,700 crore allocated in the financial year 2022-23. Over the years, the Department of Space has received strong financial support from the government.

● For example, in the financial year 2020-21, ₹230.17 crore was set aside for Establishment Expenses. Out of this, ₹194 crore was allocated specifically to support the operations and activities of ISRO’s headquarters. Establishment expenses usually cover costs like running offices, administrative work, and general upkeep needed to keep things functioning smoothly.

● At the same time, Rs 12,587 crore was allocated for Central Sector Schemes and Projects. This included ₹9,761.50 crore for space technology, which covers the development of satellites, rockets, and other advanced equipment, and ₹1,810 crore for space applications, which focuses on using space technology for practical purposes like weather forecasting, communication, and navigation services. These funds help India expand its capabilities in space and improve everyday services for people.

As India’s space ambitions grow and commercial interest in the sector increases, the upcoming budget is likely to play a key role in shaping the country’s future in space exploration, satellite technology, and deep-space missions.





The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)