Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Why is LJP president Chirag Paswan bargaining so hard this time

There is no consensus on seat sharing in Nitish Kumar-led NDA. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that he can go alone if his demand of 42 seats is not fulfilled. However, the LJP is likely to get only 25 to 30 seats in the NDA as BJP and JDU are said to have agreed on the 100-104 formula. Now the question arises will Chirag be able to take forward the political legacy of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, if he opts out of NDA?

The bugle in the Bihar assembly elections is blown and the nomination round for 71 seats in the first phase is also starting from October 1. Despite this, there is no consensus on seat sharing in Nitish Kumar-led NDA. LJP chief Chirag Paswan claimed 42 seats and said that he can contest separate elections by breaking ties with the NDA on lesser seats.

However, the LJP is likely to get only 25 to 30 seats in the NDA. In such a situation, there is a challenge for Chirag of taken forward the political legacy of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. It will be interesting to see if Chirag will bring new hope for his party in Bihar or not.

Chirag Paswan's demand from BJP

Like Bihar Assembly Election 2015, LJP this time too it is claiming to contest 42 assembly seats. The LJP argues that it had got the best strike rate by winning 6 out of 7 contested Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP contested on 6 Lok Sabha and got a Rajya Sabha seat. Going by the arithmetic of assembly seats per Lok Sabha at an average of six LJP should get 42 seats in this assembly election also.

If the demand of 42 seats is not met, LJP President Chirag Paswan has given an alternate formula to the BJP. According to the alternate formula, LJP wants 12 MLC posts to be nominated by the Governor of Bihar out of a total of 33 MLC seats. Along with this, a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming elections is also demanded by Chirag Paswan.

If BJP doesn't agree to this as well, Chirag has given one more option of Deputy Chief Minister post if NDA returns to power in Bihar.

JDU's Dalit stake in LJP's cut

In the 2015 elections in Bihar, LJP won only two seats out to contested 42 42 assembly seats. If Chirag's demands are not met by the BJP or NDA he has decided to go alone into the Bihar assembly election 2020. Sniffing the possible damage to JDU by Chirag, CM Nitish Kumar has already started playing his cards. Nitish appointed a Mahadalit, Ashok Chaudhary as acting state president of his party.

Politics of Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan is one of the oldest Dalit leaders in India. He entered electoral politics in 1969. In 1977, he set a world record for winning by the largest margin in the Lok Sabha elections. After Jagjivan Ram's death in 1986, he was the largest leader of Dalits in North India. Kanshi Ram and Mayawati came into politics 15 years later than Paswan. Even after this, Ram Vilas Paswan remained a leader of the Dusadh community instead of Dalits in Bihar.

LJP was Kingmaker in 2005

In 2000, Ram Vilas Paswan split from the Janata Dal and formed the LJP and emerged as Kingmaker in February 2005. Ram Vilas Paswan couldn't capitalize on it and lost the opportunity. After President's rule for few months elections were again held in October 2005. But this time LJP did not perform well.

Five percent Dusadh community in Bihar

The population of people belonging to Scheduled Castes is about 16 percent. Around 93 percent of the scheduled caste population lives in villages. In Bihar, 23 castes fall under the category of scheduled castes. There is no Dalit in Bihar now because Nitish Kumar's government has placed all 23 sections of the Scheduled Castes category of Mahadalits during his rule. In Bihar, the Chamar caste accounts for about 31 percent, and the second major group of Scheduled Castes belongs to the Dusadh community, the community from which Chirag Paswan comes.

Five percent among the poor voters are the strength of the LJP. If we look at the figures of the last few elections, Ramvilas's party has got about 80 percent of the votes of the Dusadh community. The LJP got 6.4 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 7.86 percent of the votes in 2019, while the 2015 election was 4.8 percent.

11 MLAs from the Paswan community

Bihar Assembly has a total of 38 reserved seats. In 2015, RJD won the maximum 14 Dalit seats. Whereas, JDU got 10, Congress 5, BJP 5, and the remaining four seats to other parties. Out of these 13 seats were won by the leaders of the Ravidas community, while 11 came from the leaders of the Paswan community. In 2005, JDU won 15 seats and in 2010 won 19 seats. BJP won 12 seats in 2005 and in 2010 it won 18 seats. RJD got 6 seats in 2005, it reduced to one in 2010. The LJP, which won 2 seats in 2005, did not even open an account on these seats in 2010 and the same as the Congress.