Australia passes law to keep kids off social media – India can follow

In his book, “The Anxious Generation”, NYU Professor, Jonathan Haidt argues that social media and access to smartphones has led to rising mental illness for children. Researchers and leaders across the world have been grappling with this crisis – the Surgeon General of the USA, in a 2023 advisory stated that “we cannot conclude that social media is sufficiently safe” for minors and called for a warning label on platforms. In India, a recent survey finds that 60% children spend 3+ hours on social media, even as the World Health Organization suggests that excessive use of social media is associated with lower mental and social well-being with possible impacts on overall health and academic performance.

Recognizing harms from “predatory algorithms”, Australia recently enforced a social media ban for Children under 16. The ban, which is supported by 77% of Australians, applies to the 10 largest platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and includes a fine of AU$49.5 million (~INR 290 crores) for violators.

While Malaysia has announced plans to introduce a similar ban next year, European Commission, France, Denmark, Greece, Romania and New Zealand are also deliberating minimum age for social media. Australian Communications Minister, Annika Wells says that that big-tech firms should “expect public policymakers to act” if they “don't have a safe operating model”.

A 2023 Harvard study found that six major platforms made $11B+ in US ad revenue from minors – for firms like Snapchat, this segment contributes to more than half of overall revenues. Amanda Raffoul, one of the authors of this research, advocates for government regulation, since there is a scant business case for self-regulation. Internal memos from Meta, leaked in 2021, show that the company knew about products contributing to teen body-image issues and suicidal thoughts, and chose not to enact mitigating measures.

In the UK, parents of a sextortion victim recently sued Meta, accusing it of “putting profit before [children]” and of failing to implement necessary safety features. Online sexual abuse is a global challenge – 60 FIRs have been registered in 2025 on charges of online sexual abuse of minors and child pornography in India. As governments scurry to identify regulatory and legislative tools for such action, it is important to understand the significant legal precedence in India to enact requisite action.

Age-based constraints are not novel in India. In a 2013 order, which remains unenforced, the High Court of Delhi directed for age restrictions – similar to those proposed in Australia – for social media use in the KN Govindacharya case. The Indian Majority Act, 1875 defines 18 as the age of adulthood, and in tandem with laws including the Indian Contract Act, 1872, establishes key thresholds – for instance, those under the age of 18 are not permitted to purchase a sim card – alongside stipulations on permissible ages for voting, marriage, consumption of gutaka and alcohol, etc.

In the K.N. Govindacharya Matter, argued by me, the High Court of Delhi ordered for the appointment of grievance officers alongside interventions to safeguard women and children in the cyber world between 2013-15. In that matter, Facebook (now Meta) and Google filed affidavits acknowledging the children under 13 cannot join social media platforms in India. In the USA, where most big-tech firms are headquartered, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, 1998 (COPPA) requires websites and applications to get verifiable parental consent before collecting personal data and provide clear privacy notices for those under the age of 13. This also reflects in digital agreements presented at the time of registering for platforms and websites.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 states that platforms must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing the data of anyone under the age of 18. DPDP Rules, released earlier this year and set to go into effect after a phased roll-out period over 18 months, further requires firms to obtain verifiable parental consent before processing personal data of children.

Australia enacted this law in 2024 after a slew of teen suicides due to cyber-bullying and sextortion. As the largest market for tech firms, India must also be cognizant of similar harms to children from social media and objectionable content. Recent suggestions to age-gate social media include verification through selfies, digital IDs, and biometrics – however, without enforcement of data protection laws, such measures may further compromise data security for India’s 45 crore children.

In Australia, less than a week after enforcement of this ban was begun, several news reports have compiled implementation and design gaps. Users have been able to watch content without logging in on platforms like YouTube and TikTok; register as adults on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok without needing additional verification; and have also leveraged VPN and other tech solutions to bye-pass the restriction. Australian PM Anthony Albanese has recognized possible teething issues, but has reiterated a commitment to ensure adherence. Albanese called this ban as a proud day for the country and said that it will make an enormous difference on the well being of millions of children.

This is a complex, multi-dimensional issue which requires vigorous and informed public discourse. While experts in pedagogy, psychology, and public health alongside practitioners are best placed to understand and design systems which facilitate a safe digital presence for minors; technologists are well-positioned to inform the development of more robust implementation mechanisms. However, beyond modalities, it is more critical to have consensus on the need for age-based guardrails and leverage existing legal precedents effectively. As per Australian Prime Minister this profound reform will continue to reverberate around the world. India’s digital transformation has bolstered its global leadership – it can also pave the way for legal innovation here.

Virag Gupta is a Supreme Court Advocate and Cyber Law Expert. His cases and interventions have brought Landmark changes in the IT, Cyber and Telecom Sector such as the protection of children in cyberspace, National Email Policy, appointment of Grievance Officers by Tech Giants, E-commerce, Digital Signatures and Online Gaming.