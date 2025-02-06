In this fast-changing landscape, it is critical for India to engage proactively with Israel, the Middle East, the US, and other key global players.

India and Israel have shared a strategic partnership for over three decades, underpinned by mutual respect and historical parallels. Both nations were once British colonies, achieving independence around the same time. Since their respective births, both have faced challenges from unfriendly neighbours. In the post-COVID era and following the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, the Middle East is once again undergoing significant transformation. With a new U.S. president at the helm, the region is poised to be redefined more aggressively than ever. Historically, the Middle East has always been a melting pot of civilizations, often leading to turbulence. In this fast-changing landscape, it is critical for India to engage proactively with Israel, the Middle East, the U.S., and other key global players.

One country redefining the dynamics of both the Middle East and Eastern Europe is Azerbaijan, which is expected to play a larger role in the region's future. India’s geopolitical importance is underscored by its participation in the Quad Security Alliance, alongside the U.S., Japan, and Australia. The U.S. sees India as an indispensable pillar in counterbalancing China’s growing influence.

India’s Strategic Role in U.S. Foreign Policy

The Trump administration’s priorities in international affairs are clear, with a key focus on strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific allies to counter China’s rise. India has been central to this strategy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s early engagements reflect the growing importance of India in U.S. policy. His discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasize the strong rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, along with India’s critical role in the Indo-Pacific.

Expanding Economic Cooperation

In addition to security concerns, the Trump administration is likely to expand economic cooperation with India. Key areas of focus include critical technology sectors, supply chain resilience, and infrastructure development. The U.S. is pushing for greater alignment with India in industries such as semiconductor production, rare earth minerals, and AI research—critical sectors where reducing dependence on China is a key priority.

However, India must also explore broader strategic opportunities beyond the Indo-Pacific region. One major area of focus for Trump’s administration is ensuring Middle Eastern stability, particularly by safeguarding Israel and curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. This focus presents India with an opportunity to expand its influence in the region, leveraging its historical ties with Gulf nations, its energy interests, and its growing role as a security and economic partner. Strengthening engagement in the Middle East will allow India to solidify its global position and secure additional diplomatic and economic advantages in an increasingly multipolar world.

The Evolving India-Israel Relationship

Since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1992, India and Israel have developed a strong and multifaceted relationship, particularly in defense collaboration. Israel remains one of India’s top arms suppliers, offering cutting-edge technologies such as advanced missile systems, drones, and cyber-security tools. Joint ventures, such as the Barak Missile System, highlight the strategic alignment between the two nations.

Under the Trump administration, Israel has received unprecedented support, with Iran identified as a significant threat. In this context, Israel views Azerbaijan, a Caucasian state neighboring both Iran and Russia, as its most important strategic ally. Azerbaijan, a secular state with a Muslim population, is oil- and gas-rich and strategically located in the center of the Middle Corridor—an important alternative to Russian energy resources.

Azerbaijan’s Growing Importance

Israel’s growing ties with Azerbaijan are now a focal point of U.S. diplomacy, with Israel lobbying for Baku’s interests in Washington. Analysts in both Israel and the U.S. see India as a crucial player in the evolving Middle Eastern future. India must reassess its stance towards Azerbaijan and create new opportunities for collaboration. The country’s role in the Middle East and Eastern Europe will be pivotal to shaping future geopolitics.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s largest aerospace and defence company, is further cementing its presence in Eastern Europe. Last week, IAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a centre of Excellence focused on innovation in Eastern Europe. This follows the launch of IAI’s first innovation centre in the U.S. just months ago. These moves underscore the growing importance of Eastern Europe, particularly in the context of Israel’s strategic partnerships.

East Europe’s Role in Energy and Security

Azerbaijan plays a critical role in Europe’s energy security, supplying oil and gas to 17 EU countries as an alternative to Russian supplies. Its strategic location makes it a vital hub for regional transit trade. As Israel’s ambassador to Baku recently stated, Israeli companies now recognize Azerbaijan as a key partner and a gateway to Central Asia.

Given these developments, India should seize the opportunity to expand its geopolitical reach into the Caucasus and deepen its alliance with Israel. Strengthening ties with Azerbaijan will help India enhance its influence in the broader Middle Eastern and Eastern European regions.

The Israel-India Business Summit 2025

The Israel-India Business Summit, scheduled for February 11, 2025, in New Delhi, presents an excellent opportunity for further collaboration. Around 60 Israeli companies will participate, and the summit will be addressed by Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal. The areas of cooperation between India and Israel include technology, artificial intelligence, defence, agriculture, healthcare, and startups. It is crucial for India to engage proactively with key players in the region, particularly as it navigates an increasingly complex global landscape.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(About the Author: Abraham Yehuda assists the Indian Jewish community in preserving and restoring its Synagogues and Cemeteries besides being a Business Consultant, Business Editor & Writer who lived in Israel for 26 years before returning to India in 2007)