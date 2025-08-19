A Fragile Thaw: Trump's charm offensive opens the door for a peace summit but exposes deep rifts

The Ukrainian president also joked with the American journalist who had sparked the earlier row over his outfit in February, and teased Trump that he too might like to suspend national elections.

“Can’t believe it, I love it,” said Donald Trump, America’s president, as he greeted Volodymyr Zelensky, his Ukrainian counterpart, outside the White House on August 18th.

Trump was referring to Zelensky’s decision to wear a suit-like outfit after US pressure, instead of his usual black sweater, which had earlier caused a tense clash in the Oval Office in February.

It was seen as a positive start to an important summit, attended by several European leaders who came to support Ukraine.

As Europeans praised Trump for his diplomatic efforts, he announced that plans were being made for a summit between Zelensky and Putin, to be followed by three-way talks including Trump.

The time and place of such talks are still uncertain, but the key point was that Trump offered security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal.

“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

The on-camera talks did not make clear many details of the deal, but the atmosphere was positive.

Zelensky gave Trump a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, to Melania Trump, who had recently written to Putin about the suffering of children in the war.

The Ukrainian president also joked with the American journalist who had sparked the earlier row over his outfit in February, and teased Trump that he too might like to suspend national elections.

It was a big change from their last meeting, which had ended with Zelensky being asked to leave the White House, reported Economist.

The meeting in Washington came after another summit with Putin in Alaska on August 15th.

At that meeting, Trump failed to get his main goal of a ceasefire and did not act on his warning of “very severe consequences” for Russia if Putin refused to end the war.

Now, Trump says a ceasefire may not be necessary and could even “disadvantage” one side, arguing it is better to go straight for a lasting peace deal.

But both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz disagreed with that view.

Trump brought back the idea of “exchanges of territory.”

Russia has demanded that Ukraine give up land in Donbas, a south-eastern region that Ukrainian troops have defended so far.

But Trump said the final decision would be up to Zelensky and Putin.

Zelensky avoided the issue, saying it would be discussed at the trilateral meeting.

The most important signal from the meeting was Trump’s openness to security guarantees for Ukraine, saying Putin had agreed to the idea.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to Moscow, said a day earlier that America was open to “Article Five-like” guarantees — referring to NATO’s rule that an attack on one ally is treated as an attack on all.

It is unclear what this would mean in practice.

European leaders welcomed the offer, but Trump was vague, saying Ukraine would get a “lot of help” in any deal.

He said European forces would be the “first line of defence”, possibly hinting at a UK- and France-led plan for a military presence in Ukraine.

But he added, “we’re going to help them out, we’ll be involved.”

In a later social-media post, Trump said the guarantees would be given by European countries, in coordination with the US.

In any case, Russia appeared to reject the idea completely.

“We repeat our position that we oppose any plan to send a military force to Ukraine involving NATO states, as it could cause an uncontrollable escalation with unpredictable consequences,” said foreign-ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reported Economist.

The day in Washington was spent praising and thanking Trump, and mostly agreeing with his ideas, to avoid another clash — hoping either Putin blocks the process or America gives strong guarantees that could make a compromise possible.

“This was a day where we took three steps forward rather than backwards,” said Alexander Stubb, Finland’s president, to CNN.

Other European leaders present included Sir Keir Starmer (UK PM), Giorgia Meloni (Italian PM), Mark Rutte (NATO chief), and Ursula von der Leyen (European commissioner) — a strong show of diplomatic support for Zelensky and a way to influence Trump’s stance.

Zelensky avoided showing any disagreement with Trump, but in reality, he faces a tough challenge.

The idea of Ukraine giving up the western parts of Donbas, which are heavily fortified, is unacceptable to most Ukrainians.

Such a move would not only weaken Ukraine’s military position but could also create political instability in the country.

Zelensky said he had shown Trump “a lot of details on the battlefield” using a map in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian officials seem more open to a freeze in the war.

“The basic point is to stop at the current front line,” said one official.

They are confident a short-term deal can be reached, but doubt how long it will last.

“We will be in conflict for a long time, that’s certain,” the official said. “Hundreds of years of shared history prove that.”

Still, Trump appeared confident. In a private remark to Macron, caught on a live microphone, he said that Putin “wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds.”

Despite the disagreements, the chance of an extraordinary meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky — the man Russia has tried to overthrow and kill — is now getting closer.

The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

