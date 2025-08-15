A Deal on the Ice? What the World Fears From the Trump-Putin Summit

President Trump’s main goal is to push for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for three and a half years.

In a few hours, all attention will be on an old Cold War air force base in Anchorage (the largest city in Alaska), where US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet face-to-face for the first time since Trump returned to the White House. People are watching with both hope and doubt about what the talks will bring. The White House has said the summit will start at 7:00 am Alaska time, which is 12:30 am IST on Saturday.

What Can We Expect from This Meeting?

President Trump’s main goal is to push for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for three and a half years. He has earlier claimed he can end the war quickly and sees this meeting as a chance to strengthen his image as a global peacemaker. However, Trump has also admitted that the war is harder to resolve than he first thought. In the days before the summit, he warned Russia of “very severe consequences” if Putin refuses to end the war in Ukraine.

On the other hand, President Putin views this meeting as a big win for Russia, showing that Western attempts to isolate his country have failed. He wants to rebuild Russia’s position in world diplomacy and escape the pressure of Western sanctions. Putin has also made a last-minute offer for a new nuclear arms control deal, which might interest Trump.

There is much speculation about what a possible deal could be. Trump has suggested there might be “some swapping of territories,” which has worried Ukraine and its European allies. Putin has set strict conditions for a complete ceasefire, but some experts think he may agree to stop the air attacks or accept a compromise that still leaves Russia in control of the situation.

What’s on the Line?

The stakes are very high. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been invited to the talks, and there is serious concern that Trump might agree to terms that force Ukraine to give up territory it does not want to lose.

European leaders are also worried about being left out of the talks and fear that any decisions could favor Moscow, putting Europe’s future security at risk. Ian Kelly, a retired US ambassador, said he is worried that there is “no benefit for the US, only a benefit for Putin,” according to India Today. Kelly told the Associated Press that the best outcome would be nothing changing, and the worst outcome would be Putin convincing Trump to put more pressure on Zelenskyy.

Analysts like Sam Greene from the Center for European Policy Analysis share the same view. He told Reuters that if Russia offers a deal for a ceasefire that still lets it control the conflict’s escalation, it would be a great outcome for Putin.

For Russia, the summit is a chance to reduce the pressure of Western sanctions and rebuild economic, political, and business ties with the US. Putin’s war economy is under strain, and he needs Trump’s help to ease it. Beyond Ukraine, the meeting could have wider effects on global security and diplomacy. The world will be watching to see how Trump deals with Putin, as this may show how the US will handle future relations with other countries.

Who Will Attend the Meeting?

The White House said President Trump and President Putin will first have a one-on-one talk. After that, their teams will join them for more discussions, which will include a “working breakfast.” The Russian team is expected to be large and include Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov (a veteran diplomat), Yuri V. Ushakov (Putin’s foreign policy aide), Defence Minister Andrei R. Belousov, Finance Minister Anton G. Siluanov, and Kirill Dmitriev (head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund).

Travelling with President Trump on Air Force One for the Alaska meeting are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, several White House officials (Susie Wiles, James Blair, Beau Harrison, Nick Luna, Dan Scavino, Steven Cheung, Karoline Leavitt, Will Scharf, Ross Worthington), and Ambassadors Steve Witkoff and Monica Crowley. Normally, a joint press conference is expected after such high-level meetings, but Trump has hinted it might not happen, adding to the uncertainty about the summit’s schedule and results.

Why India Is Watching Closely

India is closely watching the Alaska meeting, especially while planning how to respond to recent US tariffs. The White House has added a 25% tariff on imports from India, raising the total to 50%, in retaliation for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

This has put a strain on India-US relations, and Indian officials hope that a quick end to the Ukraine war could help reduce these trade tensions. India has defended its decision to buy cheap Russian oil, saying that as a major energy importer, it must find the most affordable options to protect its people from rising costs.

According to India Today, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that secondary tariffs on India could rise further, depending on the outcome of the Trump-Putin summit. He also stressed the need for international cooperation on sanctions, saying, “The Europeans need to join us in these sanctions and be willing to impose these secondary sanctions.” This makes the meeting’s outcome very important for India’s economic interests and its ongoing trade talks with Washington.

The Road to Alaska

The summit’s venue, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, has special meaning. Alaska, once a Russian territory, is now separated from Russia by about 55 miles at its closest mainland point, and only 2.4 miles between Little Diomede Island (United States) and Big Diomede Island (Russia) in the Bering Strait. The base was important during the Cold War for defending against the Soviet Union and is still used to intercept Russian aircraft near US airspace. Holding the meeting at a military base also ensures high security and avoids protests. As the clock ticks down, the world waits to see what will happen between these two leaders and how their talks might affect the global stage.

