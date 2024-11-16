ANALYSIS
Terahertz waves, a form of electromagnetic radiation, will play a key role in powering 6G technology
The future of wireless technology is rapidly approaching, bringing with it the promise of lightning-fast speeds and unparalleled connectivity. However, as we move towards the development of 6G networks, a new worry has surfaced: the possible health risks associated with terahertz radiation.
Although terahertz waves offer exciting progress, there are increasing concerns about their effects on human health, especially when it comes to male reproductive health.
According to a recent report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), scientists from the Army Medical University in China have identified possible risks in a new study.
Even Low Radiation Levels Can Be Harmful
Terahertz radiation, even in small amounts, may pose serious risks to male reproductive health.
Last month, researchers shared their findings in a peer-reviewed paper published in an academic journal connected to the university.
The researchers noted in the study that the amount of terahertz radiation needed to harm testicular tissue is likely between 115 and 318 microwatts per square centimeter (about 0.155 square inches).
This indicates that the radiation levels from some terahertz sources are higher than what is considered safe for base stations in China.
According to SCMP, this goes beyond China’s safety limit of 40 microwatts per square centimeter at a distance of 1 meter (39 inches).
Different countries set their own limits for electromagnetic radiation exposure. In Japan, the limit is 600 microwatts per square centimeter, while in the US and some European countries, it's set at 450 microwatts per square centimeter and in India it is more stringent as per the sources 45 microwatts per square centimeter
"Further Study Needed on Long-Term Impacts"
In a recent study, scientists examined how different levels of terahertz radiation affect the reproductive organs of male mice.
Scientists exposed male mice to terahertz radiation for only five minutes. While the skin showed immediate signs of inflammation, the testes remained unaffected, according to a report by Interestingengineering.com.
However, a closer look revealed that the testicles showed increased white matter, a sign of inflammation caused by the radiation.
The researchers suggested that the radiation might have opened a new pathway, allowing inflammatory substances from the blood to enter the internal reproductive organs.
The study also found genetic changes that could potentially affect sperm function and fertility. However, the sperm appeared to function normally.
The researchers discovered that the inflammation and genetic damage caused by the radiation were only temporary, and the mice's bodies recovered quickly.
According to SCMP, everything returned to normal within 24 hours.
Although the immediate effects were temporary, the long-term impacts are still unclear. The researchers now plan to study the long-term health effects of repeated exposure to terahertz radiation.
It is said that 6G can deliver much faster speeds than 5G, potentially reaching up to 1 terabyte (1,000 gigabytes) per second.
Terahertz technology is likely to be introduced first in military uses. Both the US and China have been studying its possibilities.
For example, the US Air Force has been developing and testing terahertz-based high-speed communication systems for use in high-altitude aircraft.
China has ambitious plans to use terahertz radar to improve submarine detection.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
