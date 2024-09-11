Twitter
Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

Analysis

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

The people of the United States continue to stand together in shared grief, and today serves as a reminder of that unity.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound
It has been 23 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, yet the pain and loss remain deeply felt. For the families and friends of the 2997 innocent lives lost that day, there are still empty seats at family gatherings, birthdays, and dinners—along with unfulfilled dreams and plans. For the rest of us, the memory of that day hasn’t faded. Although time has passed, the emotions tied to that tragic day remain as strong as ever. The people of the United States continue to stand together in shared grief, and today serves as a reminder of that unity.

The 9/11 Terror Attacks

The September 11, 2001 attacks, commonly referred to as the 9/11 terror attacks, are considered one of the deadliest in U.S. history, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

The Events Leading to the 9/11 Terror Attack

19 terrorists from the Islamic group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial planes. Two of these planes were flown into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center, leading to their collapse.

A third plane struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane, believed to be targeting the White House or the Capitol building, crashed in an empty field in Western Pennsylvania after passengers bravely fought the hijackers.

● The Pentagon, located in Arlington, Virginia, is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. It is one of the largest office buildings in the world and serves as the central hub for the country's military operations and defense strategies.

● White House or the Capitol refers to two key landmarks in Washington, D.C. The White House is the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States, while the Capitol is the building where the U.S. Congress meets to make laws. Both are significant symbols of the U.S. government and democracy.

The attack resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths, with 2,753 people losing their lives in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 passengers killed on Flight 93. All 19 hijackers also died in the attacks.

Global and U.S. Impact of the 9/11 Attacks

The four coordinated attacks on 9/11 had a massive impact, not just on the United States but globally. In response, U.S. President George W. Bush declared a "War on Terror" on September 20.

The 9/11 attacks sent shockwaves through global markets. The collapse of the World Trade Center, damage to Lower Manhattan's infrastructure, and concerns about stock market instability led to Wall Street being closed for four trading days.

● "Lower Manhattan's infrastructure" means the basic systems in the southern part of New York City, like buildings, roads, and utilities, including the World Trade Center, that keep the financial district running.

● "Wall Street" refers to the financial district in New York City, known as the center of the U.S. stock market and financial industry. It's home to major stock exchanges, banks, and investment firms.

Less than a month later, on October 7, 2001, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, overthrowing the Taliban regime. The Taliban had sheltered al-Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, who planned the deadly 2001 attack.

Although bin Laden first denied involvement, he officially took responsibility for the attacks in 2004. Two years after 9/11, the decision was made to invade Iraq. It wasn't until 2011 that U.S. forces found and killed Bin Laden in neighbouring Pakistan.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the suspected mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, was arrested in Pakistan in 2003. He was held at Guantanamo Bay (a U.S. detention facility in Cuba) for years without trial, but now he and two of his associates have agreed to plead guilty in exchange for life sentences, avoiding a death penalty trial.

Al-Qaeda still exists, with its strongest presence in Sub-Saharan Africa, though it still has members in Afghanistan. U.S. troops left Afghanistan in 2021 after almost 20 years, raising concerns that the group might resurge (or come back).

The Lasting Impact of 9/11

Global flight safety measures were significantly strengthened in the years after 9/11.

In the U.S., the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was established to enhance security at airports and on planes.

Cleaning up "Ground Zero," the location of the destroyed Twin Towers, took over eight months.

Today, a memorial and museum stand at the site, and new buildings have been constructed with a different design.

The main structure, One World Trade Center, also known as the "Freedom Tower," is taller than the original North Tower, standing at 1,776 feet (541 meters) compared to the North Tower's 1,368 feet.

Reconstruction at the Pentagon was completed in less than a year, with staff returning to their offices by August 2002.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
