DNA Edit: Welcome numbers - Campaign against girl marriages is paying dividends

Finally some good news. In a country where the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (save daughter, teach the daughter) campaign runs concurrently with some of the worst figures of child marriages in the world, there is, after all, a silver lining.

The number of girls in India, in the age group of 15-19 years, who are currently married is down 51 per cent since 2000 and 63 per cent since 1990, says a British NGO. It is, indeed, heartening to know that the average performance across a set of indicators related to child health, education, labour, marriage and violence, is also looking up.

Despite the naysayers and pessimists, vigorous and sustained campaigning for the rights of young women over the years is paying dividends. The Global Childhood Report released by UK-based NGO, Save the Children, India, awards good scores on most social indices.

Its marks on Childhood Index is up 137 points, from 632 to 769 and it has cut teen births by 63 per cent since 2000 and 75 per cent since 1990. This NGO’s study confirms what many Indian studies have revealed; the prevalence of child marriage is higher in rural areas as compared to urban areas.

They stand at 14.1 per cent and 6.9 per cent for rural and urban regions respectively for this age group. The root cause of this malaise has to be placed at the doors of social and economic backwardness. Part of the reason why the problem has assumed big proportions is the absence of information.

Estimates vary widely about the extent and scale of child marriages. While UNICEF puts India’s child marriage rate at 47 per cent from small sample surveys of 1998, the UN has reported it to be about 30 per cent in 2005. The Census of India has counted and reported married women by age, with the proportion of females in child marriage falling in each 10-year census period since 1981. With growing education and improved opportunities in the country’s hinterland, things have begun to look up but it is still a long way to go.