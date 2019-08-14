DNA Edit: Truly isolated - Islamabad’s shenanigans are coming back to haunt it

Pakistan’s misery is complete. Its foreign minister SY Qureshi’s cry in wilderness on Monday reflects the country’s pain.

A week after India’s decision to whittle down Article 370 and remove the special status to Kashmir, Pakistan has, practically speaking, put its hands up. Qureshi has admitted that it would be difficult for Pakistan to find support if it rakes up Kashmir before the five permanent members (P5) of the United Nations Security Council, or even some Muslim countries, their traditional and long-term allies.

He is right. Over the weekend, Russia became the first P5 country to openly back New Delhi’s decision, calling it India’s internal matter. The US “noted” that India has declared the issue an internal matter. Last week, the UNSC did not take up Qureshi’s letter, written in the aftermath of New Delhi’s decision, while traditional ally UAE – shockingly – has backed India.

Even its all-weather patron China has counselled restraint. In short, Pakistan’s ranting has not gone beyond the global community expressing hopes that the matter is settled amicably. All of last week, there has been a display of histrionics or low theatre in Islamabad.

Countries around the world are hardly likely to be moved when Pakistan itself has changed the status of PoK periodically, including ceding parts under its occupation to a third party, China. There are several reasons why the world has reacted to Islamabad’s fury with indifference.

Pakistan is seen as revisionist state, hell bent on changing the South Asian status quo through aggression and the use of terrorism that has fundamentally altered the dynamics in the Kashmir Valley. In a world witnessing the resurgence of nationalism, there is little appetite to endorse separatist movements. And that too by a country that has been driven by religious fundamentalism. Barely able to govern itself amid several insurgencies on its western borders, Pakistan makes a poor case for Kashmir, particularly given its overstated claim that terrorism has affected not just India but the entire world – US is not forgetting in a hurry where Osama bin Laden was finally found.

Let’s admit it: most countries, even powerful ones, are beset with insurgencies. China is tackling them (in Tibet) with methods that the world knows and abhors. Russia is handling insurrections on its border territories. Even the UK is now finding out that nation-building is never really complete. For over seven decades, India has done a poor job of explaining its claims over J&K, but so confident were India’s founding fathers of the state’s accession that they took the matter to the UN.

The principal UN Security Council resolution that flowed from the Indian referral enjoins Pakistan to vacate “Azad” Kashmir it occupied before any referendum could be contemplated. Even the UN now implicitly acknowledges that the resolution is infructuous. To be sure, Pakistan is going to play the Afghanistan card, as it helps the US pull its troops from there, but beyond a point, it will not work. Washington is unlikely to submit to blackmail by Islamabad.