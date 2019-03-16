The terror attack in Christchurch tells us how no nation or society can remain immune to this hatred and violence that is being propagated through social media

The Christchurch terror attack at two mosques that killed at least 49 people is yet another grim reminder of how much hatred can be filled into an otherwise benign gentle person. Not that we are served them from across the world, but this coming from New Zealand that saw 35 murders in 2017 despite having 1.2mn guns has taken the world by surprise. Brenton Tarrant, the 28-year old Australian born man who killed the innocents at the mosques proclaimed himself as someone whose political view on race aligns with China’s the most. Media reports also indicate that he had visited Pakistan and had praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is not yet clear where and how this man, who was said to be working at a gym and training kids for free, became radicalised. There are clearly so many dots that remain unconnected in this picture. It’s horrific that as he went around shooting people at random, he was whistling as well as live-streaming the assault. The live-streaming went on for 17 minutes which is astonishing and something that should make tech giants pause and think how they are mainstreaming extreme hatred and violence directly onto our phones and laptops. Tarrant’s views are chillingly similar to Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people, mostly teens, eight years ago. Breivik, too, was fed by the outrage that now fills the social media space that rarely allows sane conversations.

The social media, by its very definition, is meant to connect people across multiple cultures and societies, and yet it eventually ends up polarising the world. A survey carried out in New Zealand in 2017 had shown that 7 in 8 Kiwis relied on newspapers and radio for trustworthy news. The terror attack in Christchurch tells us how no nation or society can remain immune to this hatred and violence that is being propagated through social media.