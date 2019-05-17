DNA Edit: Prize catch â€“ Igor Stimac has what it takes to revive Indian soccer

Welcome Igor Stimac. The news that the Croatian World Cupper has been appointed India’s head football coach for two years is welcome. Stimac, 51, who was part of Croatia’s 1998 World Cup squad that finished third in France, comes with an experience of over 18 years in coaching, structuring and developing football and players — both in his country and on the world stage. India’s experiments with foreign coaches have been good and Indian soccer, after long years in oblivion, is coming out of its stupor. The team needs a full-time coach after the departure in January of Stephen Constantine, under whom the team performed creditably at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The choice of Stimac makes sense.

Four men — Stimac, Hakan Ericson, Lee Min-sung and Albert Roca — were shortlisted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to fill the role vacated by Constantine. Of the four, Stimac and Roca were the only candidates to have previously managed a senior men’s national team. Stimac had undertaken a 15-month stint with Croatia between July 2012 and October 2013. The former international player also took charge of Croatia’s 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. His coaching tenure with Croatia ended after he resigned following a second-place finish in the qualifying group, only behind Belgium.

Stimac has played at the highest level — a 13-year distinguished international career with Croatia, alongside successful club stints at Derby County and West Ham where he achieved cult status. A no-nonsense authoritative defender in his playing days, Stimac has carried over the same traits into his coaching career. His experience with one of the top countries of the world gave him a considerable head-start against the three other candidates vying for the job. Little doubt then, that his appointment has been hailed by Indian captain Sunil Chettri.