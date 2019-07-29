The surcharge has sent out the wrong message to FPIs, even though it has to be said that the Budget has welcomed them through a host of other measures

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done well to assure foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that she is willing to listen to their side of the story and that there is no need to pull the trigger in haste. Post the Union Budget, foreign investors appear keen to flee the stock markets. The Sensex is down nearly 2,500 points and small and mid-cap stocks have fallen even faster. The main bone of contention is that the surcharge of 3% and 7% on those earning between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore and over Rs 5 crore respectively, have led to different taxation outcomes for FPIs registered as Association of Persons or trusts or companies, with those registered as companies being spared this levy. The finance minister has smoothened ruffled feathers by saying that trusts can still be converted into companies.

In this seamless world, no economy can do well without foreign investors and India is no exception. The surcharge has sent out the wrong message to FPIs, even though it has to be said that the Budget has welcomed them through a host of other measures. But, beyond the Budget, there is a fond hope that the economic climate would change in India after the BJP’s historic triumph. For foreign investors, though, the rising momentum for extending job quotas into the private sector is not a particularly appetising thought.

Political parties across the divide are promising job reservations for locals in industrial and infrastructure projects, giving constitutional requirement or any compulsions based on economic merit and expertise, the go by. Foreign investors, when they compare India’s higher rates in land, loans, electricity, rail and air freight, are most likely to opt for other Asian peers, who are making investments a friendly proposition. It is good that the finance minister is aware of the bottlenecks and is willing to be flexible.