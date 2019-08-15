DNA Edit: Pillar of democracy - SC unlikely to entertain Article 370 challenges in a hurry

Sage analysts, sometimes, make the mistake of concluding that one of the pillars of democracy — judiciary — is naturally posited against another pillar of democracy, the executive. It is a mistaken notion. Though the Western system of Separation of Powers, which India inherited from the British, provides for checks and balances in the functioning of both the executive and the judiciary, they are by no means inimical to each other.

As a matter of fact, the pillars work in perfect consonance, as is their constitutional mandate. When they disagree, it is on a point of order. Not surprising then that those who had hoped that the Supreme Court would summarily uphold the plea of anti-Article 370 activists demanding a return to status quo in Jammu and Kashmir, have been disappointed.

They had hoped — somewhat unrealistically — that the apex court would, in one hearing, undo all that the Union government did over the last week when it stripped Kashmir of its special status. Far from it. Erring on the side of caution, the Supreme Court has refused to relax restrictions on internet and communication in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving it to the Centre to take a call on when normalcy is to be restored.

Given the ‘sensitive’ situation at hand, it ruled that some reasonable time must be given to the government to restore normalcy. The court said it wanted to ensure that no lives are lost by a hasty decision. It was hearing a PIL by a social activist who sought normalcy in the Valley with immediate restoration of internet and phone lines that have been restricted since August 4.

The court also took into account a word of caution by the Attorney General, who said there were people out there waiting to misuse such an opportunity and spread havoc. The court was also told that the review of restrictions is done at the district-level, based on which, orders have been relaxed in some districts of the Union Territory.

In other words, the process of normalisation has begun. As the hearing revealed, the apex court is willing to go the extra mile when it comes to a border state as ravaged by violence and defence concerns as Kashmir. It turned down the petitioner’s plea that the SC call for a status report from the central government on Kashmir.

On another petition, which appealed for residents’ access to hospitals, schools and police stations, it said that the ‘pros and cons’ of the situation need to be discussed threadbare before they proceed further. A journalist petitioner calling for more freedom of movement was also asked to submit her PIL before the court, sans any assurances.

A lot is also going to depend upon the kind of petition filed. For one, Article 370 is among the most challenged laws in the Indian Constitution, with pleas filed against its existence almost from the day it first became law. Those petitioning the apex court on the ground that repealing Article 370 alters the basic structure of the Constitution are unlikely to get much relief. Clearly, it is an uphill task for those who thought it to be an open-and-shut case.