Pakistan’s hypocrisy has come to the fore yet again with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s telephonic conversation with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq riling up India.

The mother of all ironies: Islamabad wants to highlight human rights violations in Kashmir. With his country’s economy in a shambles, Qureshi should have focussed his energy in drawing sympathy for Pakistan. Instead he chose to needle India by engaging with a Hurriyat leader.

This is in sharp contrast to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s repeated overtures to India ostensibly to mend bridges. Khan has underscored time and again of the need to improve relations with the neighbour now that it has become a pariah for the international community for peddling terror.

Let’s make one thing clear at the outset: The Indian government firmly believes that neither Pakistan nor Hurriyat have anything to do with Kashmir. The Hurriyat doesn’t want peace to return to the Valley. Otherwise, why didn’t it meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh half way when he expressed eagerness to talk to its leadership?

The Hurriyat even snubbed the all-party delegation in 2016. When the Union and state governments had reached out to Kashmiris and the people reciprocated in good faith, there were relentless attempts from across the border to destabilise the peace process in the Valley. The killings during Ramzan were a case in point. Qureshi, it seems, is peddling the agenda of the Pakistani deep state that controls the puppet civilian government of Khan. The Hurriyat wants to involve Pakistan because it is working at the behest of the Pakistani Army and the ISI and not for the common people. India’s outrage is justified in the light of how Pakistan has time and again abused India’s trust.