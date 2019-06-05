DNA Edit: Opposition meltdown - Modi’s emphatic win is forcing a political realignment

Just as some BJP leaders had predicted during the course of the poll campaign not too long ago, the Opposition’s meltdown has begun.

The mahagathbandan and the bonhomie that existed between various parties determined to stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut seems to be collapsing in a heap. The futile attempt to stop the BJP has taken a toll. In UP, the most ambitious grand alliance between the SP-BSP is already on the rocks with the unpredictable Mayawati sounding the war bugle. She has let it be known that the BSP will contest the forthcoming byelections in the state — no less than 11 of them — on its own. In other words, no more dalliances with the SP.

Clearly, the grand alliance, which managed to get a handful of seats in the state after being projected to stop the BJP, thinks it is not worth their while. While the BSP took its UP Lok Sabha tally from 0 to 10, the SP remained static at their 2014 figure of five.

Clearly, as some sections of the SP vote bank moved to the BSP, there was little, if any, movement in the opposite direction. That is good enough reason for Mayawati to call it quits on what had started out as a promising coalition that has managed to scale down the BJP numbers in UP to a limited degree.

The news from Bihar, where the once powerful Lalu Yadav was made to bite the dust by a formidable JD(U)-BJP combine, is the same: the opposition is in total disarray. Lalu, behind bars in an anti-corruption case — who reportedly did not eat for three days after the results — realises that it is the end of the road for him unless he does something quickly. He sees a half chance in a miffed Nitish Kumar, a staunch BJP ally until a few days ago, who is smarting under a snub delivered by his senior partner not willing to give the JD(U) a second ministerial berth in the NDA cabinet.

A key Lalu aide has said that it was time to forget old rivalries and build new equations. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the Modi victory has made the JD(U)-Congress alliance government very jittery. With the BJP threatening to pull the rug from under the coalition government’s feet — just as had been done to them when the unlikely alliance had formed a government last year — chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has been meeting with Congress dissidents, who could switch over to the saffron camp.

Alliance partners in Maharashtra, too, are in turmoil. After Congress’s worst-ever showing with one Lok Sabha seat to NCP’s four, Sharad Pawar is asking for an equal number of seats to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state. In 2009, when they had last contested state elections as allies, NCP had fought on 114 out of 288 seats. The alliance had split in 2014 ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections after NCP demanded equal share of seats on the ground that its strength had improved in Maharashtra. Clearly, the pot is churning.