It would seem odd that the final phase of India’s most successful cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, should be nearing its end, shrouded in mystery and doublespeak. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India’s ODI, T20I and Test squads for the upcoming series against West Indies minus one honourable exception – Dhoni. The message is clear; the BCCI has decided to look beyond the former India captain. As if on cue, Dhoni has let it be known that he is not ‘available’ for this series, making the job easier for selectors. His replacement, Rishabh Pant, is undoubtedly a good find and selectors have to look ahead, rather than behind. But the way in which the entire affair has been handled leaves much to be desired. There is certain lack of transparency, not to mention decorum, as far as removing a star player is concerned.

A player of Dhoni’s standing needs to be taken into confidence and if possible, an announcement made about the future course of action. But then, is it expecting too much from the world’s richest cricket board to be upfront? After all, if India’s humiliating loss in the World Cup tournament can be glossed over by the same bunch of characters who are holding Indian cricket to ransom, it would be too much to expect them to be transparent about how they treat a former star cricketer. But having said that, let us also admit that some cricketers in the past have been less than gracious when hanging up their boots. There have been the all-familiar rounds of ‘yes, no and maybe’ before the final curtain falls. Let us hope that Dhoni, who has won more World Cups for India than anyone else, goes out in style and grace.