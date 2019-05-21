DNA Edit: Leave her alone - Dutee Chand’s personal decision should be respected

Indian sprint champion Dutee Chand’s brave admission of being in a same-sex relationship, breaks new ground for sportspersons in India.

The closeted world of sports is relatively conservative and Dutee’s candid admission is the first of its kind in this country. While the society at large and sports administration in particular, has backed her decision revealing the changing mores in the Indian society, the same cannot be said about some members of her family, who are opposed to her decision tooth and nail.

Dutee’s elder sister Saraswati Chand, herself an athlete, on Monday said that the sprinter’s partner “pressurised and blackmailed” her for her wealth and property. She claimed that the ‘decision’ was not Dutee’s, who had been forced into marriage by her partner and her family.

She has also called upon the government to safeguard the star athlete’s life, without Dutee herself ever complaining about any such threat. However, the athlete, while acknowledging the intimidation she is facing from her elder sister, has confirmed that there was no pressure from her parents, who were not opposed to her decision.

The revelation has led to a storm, with some members of her family charging all those who “claimed to have played a role in Duttee’s success” to be behind the great betrayal. Frankly, the athlete is her own person and there is no reason why two consenting adults cannot reach a decision without having to look over their shoulders. It is also a sign that India is changing.

Such a candid admission about sexual preferences was unheard of until a few years ago. The fact that it has come, minus any major societal opprobrium, should be taken as a sign of maturity and needs to be respected. It cannot be anyone’s case that the state intervenes in a personal matter between two mature adults.

Dutee has been hailed for her revelation, with social media users praising her courage. Apart from her other achievements, she has made the country proud by clinching two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games. The athlete, who holds the 100 metre national record, said that she gained the courage to speak out about her affair after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to decriminalise Section 377, which prohibited same-sex relationships. Being in same-sex relationships is no longer a criminal offence in India, but same-sex marriage is still not legal.

It is also important that a purely personal matter should not be allowed to come in the way of her intense preparations for the 2020 Olympics and World Championship later this year. The state and central governments have been very supportive of Dutee and it is critical that she be allowed to keep her focus on what she does best. It is in the best interests of the country that one of its leading track and field prospects is not mired in personal controversies.