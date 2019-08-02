DNA Edit: Lawless system - It is time to make cab aggregators accountable

It is slightly difficult to believe that there is really no law that governs cab aggregators in India. Yet, it is true. To run a vehicle as a transport vehicle, an owner needs to obtain a permit under Section 66 of the archaic Motor Vehicle Act, which is now, happily, in the process of being overhauled by Parliament. But until it comes into effect, there are no categorical rules to govern cab sharing services offered by aggregators.

Traditionally, cabs operating in India are given permission under contract carriage permits. Contract carriages refer to a motor vehicle, which carries passengers for hire or reward, and does so under a contract. This includes maxi cabs and motor cabs.

The definition of contract carriage stipulates that the vehicle does not stop to pick up or drop passengers during the journey. With such simplistic — or even non-existent — interpretations, it is a tad ambitious to expect that the law would cover sexual misconduct in taxis, as a spate of incidents in Uber and Ola cabs have shown in the national capital and elsewhere in the country, in the last couple of years.

Naturally then, app-based taxi aggregators have so far escaped liability for any crime taking place in their cabs in the absence of any law to net them. The Supreme Court, judging this to be awkward and detrimental to the safety of women, has asked the Central Government to examine the possibility of changing laws to make firms such as Ola and Uber liable for crimes committed in their cars.

Clearly, the vacuum in law is too dangerous to be left open-ended. The apex court has asked the PIL petitioner to write to the Centre, highlighting the need to bring aggregators under the legal net of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and the Information Technology Act 2015.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the term ‘motor operator’ applies to someone who owns the vehicle or one, in whose name the vehicle is registered. This completely lets off the aggregator who operates the fleet of cars, but does not own them. This is a serious anomaly that needs to be breached immediately.

Some states such as Karnataka have made amendments to their specific Motor Vehicle Rules, but largely, app-based aggregators have been left out of their ambit of punishment, leaving individual drivers to bear the brunt of any violation.

Additionally, these services also do not fall under the ambit of the Information Technology Act as a `digital intermediary’, because while the crime has taken place inside the vehicle, the aggregator can always shrug off the liability. But at the end of the day, it is the consumer who has booked the cab under a contract with them and not in the name of the cabbie driver.

Happily, a step in this direction has been taken. The Union Cabinet’s approval for introduction of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will provide statutory recognition to transport aggregators and improve their operations, will streamline and upgrade the system of taxi aggregators, whose popularity, particularly for residents in metro cities, is undeniable.