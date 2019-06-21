DNA Edit: Kashmir’s rising toll - Despite Indian offensive, 2019 is a bloody year

In spite of the surgical strikes, Balakot hit and India’s overt offensive, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are, apparently, difficult to deter. While the instance of stone throwing has gone down in the Kashmir Valley, cross border terrorism is running riot.

To prove that India’s moves are not much of a deterrent, a report in this paper on Thursday reveals that attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have gone up in the first six months of the year, as compared to last year.

A total of 69 personnel have been martyred in 170 attacks between January and June in the restive state, compared to the 95 killed in all of 2018. What’s more, intelligence sources estimate that around 300 terrorists are currently active in the state and among other threats that they pose, there is none as dangerous as the potential of attacks on Amarnath Yatra, which begins in July.

This month has turned out to be one of the bloodiest in the valley; 11 security personnel and officers were martyred. There were 17 acts of terror in 18 days, according to an internal note circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. To be sure, security forces neutralised 16 terrorists in June, including some notorious militants, who take their orders from across the border.

Post the Pulwama attack in February this year, security forces have eliminated top militant commanders in the Valley and according to their estimate, a total of 75 militants have been captured and killed, of which 30 were identified as belonging to Pakistan.

Within 45 days of the Pulwama attack, the entire Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) team involved in the attack was neutralised. In the face of such attacks, the Indian state has to reinforce its carrot and stick policy. The mass of common people in the Kashmir Valley have to be won over and made to be felt as part of the system.

It is important that the central government get as many stakeholders on board as possible, hold talks with them, obviously within the framework of the Indian Constitution and allay unnecessary fears. It is important that residents of the state are not swayed by Pakistani propaganda, which wants to portray the Kashmir Valley as a bedevilled place under the occupation of the Indian armed forces.

The world opinion is with India, because it is a democracy. New Delhi should also begin the process of holding Assembly elections in due course as peoples’ response is the fitting answer to Pakistani lies and violence. It is a long term, ongoing process, but one where perseverance is the key. The stick has to come in the form of inflicting casualties on terror commanders and their cohorts.

Security forces have prepared a list of 10 most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, including top Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba commanders, active in the Valley. These terrorists need to be identified and their safe havens crushed with such force that they are not able to raise their heads again. It is a long struggle, but there seems no way out of it.