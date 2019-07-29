It also comes at a delicate time for Beijing, which is grappling with a trade dispute with the United States, a faltering economy and tensions in the South China Sea

The two-month-long peoples’ agitation in Hong Kong has reached a critical stage. It could well be heading towards a point of no return, if order is not restored soon. Once among Asia’s prominent financial centres in the Far East, the mega city has lost its soul since it came under the jackboots of Chinese Communists in 1997. Today, it is a pale shadow of its once sparkling past. Last weekend, fierce clashes between protesters and riot police broke out after activists participated in a banned rally against suspected “triad gangs” who attacked pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border. Public anger has been raging since last week, when a gang of men in white T-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters and bystanders at the Yuen Long station. That brazen assault — which hospitalised at least 45 people — marked an escalation of seven weeks of unprecedented political violence that shows little sign of abating as the city’s pro-Beijing leaders refuse to budge.

Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets and sporadic violent confrontations erupted between police and pockets of hardcore protesters. The demonstrations were triggered by a controversial bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms. Under the terms of the handover from Britain in 1997, Hong Kong was allowed to retain extensive freedoms under a “one country, two systems” formula, including an independent judiciary and the right to protest. But for many Hong Kong residents, the extradition bill is the latest step in a relentless march towards mainland Chinese control.

Fears of Beijing’s encroachment on Hong Kong’s independence has broad-based the movement, with protesters now calling for democratic reforms, universal suffrage and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory. Millions have taken to the streets in an unprecedented show of force against Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, triggering the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago. It also comes at a delicate time for Beijing, which is grappling with a trade dispute with the United States, a faltering economy and tensions in the South China Sea.

Recent images of police firing rubber bullets and tear gas near the city’s financial district, as well as chaotic scenes of demonstrators storming the legislature, were beamed live to the world— except in mainland China, where they were blocked from many social media sites. That the unrest could impact the economy as well, is not lost on Chinese officials. A commentary published in the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper on Sunday said: “If violence continues, it will inevitably deal a greater blow to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.” What remains unknown is the fate of many Indians, once part and parcel of the life of the island city.