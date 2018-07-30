As a result, there is enough reason to believe that the trio’s country hopping can now finally come to an end and they can be brought back to the country to face justice.

The long arm of the Indian law is finally tightening its grasp on defaulters hiding overseas. In the UK, the legal noose is tightening around Vijay Mallya’s neck; and in Antigua, increased pressure is being put on the government to hand over Mehul Choksi. Of course, the extradition of these two men is still some way away, but there are increasing grounds for hope. Despite much criticism from the Opposition and elsewhere, the Modi government has been doing its utmost to bring India’s most-wanted defaulters back, to face justice. Apart from pushing international agencies such as the Interpol to issue red corner notices, and requesting other countries time and again to act on extradition requests, the government has made sure its case against defaulters is being heard around the world. On the domestic front, the Centre’s determination to push through the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill has been another welcome move. The Bill empowers the government to seize all assets of offenders who have refused to entertain arrest warrants against them. It also goes after individuals who have defrauded banks and individuals to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore, ensuring Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya are specifically targeted.

As a result, there is enough reason to believe that the trio’s country hopping can now finally come to an end and they can be brought back to the country to face justice. Such optimism can’t hide the fact that India has a lot of work still left to do. Countries have continued to remain non-cooperative. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s blunt refusal to have controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik extradited is a case in point. The other problem for the government is that havens for defaulters remain firmly ensconced. The government would be specifically worried about the Caribbean islands, where many of the nation’s most wanted reside. Winsome Diamonds owner Jatin Mehta is a case in point. Mehta who owes over Rs 7,000 crore to various Indian banks is now a citizen of St Kitts and the government there seems to be in no hurry to give him up. Another worry is the fact that a further undisclosed number of Indian nationals are making a beeline to seek citizenship on the sunny shores of these islands. So far the governments in the Caribbean are not giving out any names. India needs to win extradition cases in both the UK and Antigua to set a precedent for other countries to follow, and the government’s best bet right now is Antigua. In the UK, since the matter is subjudice, there is not much the government can do at the moment, but in Antigua it’s a different story. By exploiting the rising local protests against Choksi’s stay there, and clauses in Antiguan law — one of which specifically states that a person subject to a criminal investigation is ineligible for citizenship — India can start ruling out any reasonable opposition to Choksi’s extradition. The ball is in India’s court now and the only question that remains is if the government can finish off the match.