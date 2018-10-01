DNA Edit: For senior citizens – The government’s pension scheme is a farce

The State of Pensions in India Report 2018 paints a grim picture for the country’s elderly. In Mizoram and MP, the state governments pay pension of Rs 250-300 per person, which is nothing but a cruel joke. And the highest pension of Rs 2000 per month is given by Delhi, Goa, Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. With such paltry sum in this day and age, one can only afford peanuts, so to speak. Given the prices of essential commodities, it is impossible for a person to survive on Rs 2000. Even then 58 million people are living without pension.

Currently, the central government spends Rs 6,564 crores or 0.04 per cent of the GDP on its flagship programme, Indira Gandhi National Social Assistance, for ensuring income security for the elderly, the report said. It is said that even smaller economies such as Nepal, Bolivia, Lesotho, Botswana, and Ecuador ensured better social pension schemes for their senior citizens than India. One is forced to wonder what sort of security does one get when one’s vulnerabilities are maximum during old age.

While India harps on reaping demographic dividends, it tends to forget that there is a growing population of the elderly. It is estimated that by 2050, India’s elderly population will cross 340 million. The top four needs of senior citizens are: financial security, good food, affordable healthcare and human interactions. An overwhelming number of seniors are financially dependent on others. Financially insecure old people expect social security, free healthcare and subsidies so that they can lead a comfortable and respectable life in old age. The government’s pension scheme does little to provide them comfort.